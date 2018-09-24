Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly says cricket is 'captain's game, coach should take 'back seat'
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that unlike football, cricket is a "captain's game" and the coach should take a "back seat".
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 115 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Facing challenges of jihadism and deep-rooted corruption, Maldives needs more than a poll to get back from the brink
-
India shouldn't squander chance to mend ties with Maldives as Ibrahim Mohamed Solih becomes president
-
Heavy rains, snowfall lash parts of north India; several dead in Himachal Pradesh, 'chardham yatra' affected in Uttarakhand
-
Why Shankar is the 'Rajinikanth of directors': The filmmaker consistently creates new markets for Tamil films
-
European football talking points: N'Golo Kante's struggles in new role at Chelsea, Marek Hamsik's lukewarm run at Napoli and more
-
उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने 20-20 के फॉर्मूले को किया खारिज, अब आगे क्या होगा?
-
मुलायम ने दिया बेटे अखिलेश को आशीर्वाद, शिवपाल फिर रह गए अकेले
-
राम मंदिर पर बोले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी- सुप्रीम कोर्ट से न निकले हल तो संसद से करें प्रयास
-
अमेठी में राहुल ने फिर साधा पीएम मोदी पर निशाना, बोले- देश का चौकीदार चोरी कर गया
-
अब असम के बाद बंगाल की बारी ! पश्चिम बंगाल में एनआरसी पर आरएसएस का अभियान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Pune: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that unlike football, cricket is a "captain's game" and the coach should take a "back seat".
The 46-year-old, one of India's most successful captains, said "man management" is one of the key qualities a coach should possess.
Ganguly was at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) to launch his book - 'A Century is not Enough', co-authored with senior sports writer Gautam Bhattacharya.
The cricketer later took part in a panel discussion along with Bhattacharya.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters
"It is not like football. A lot of current cricket coaches think that they are going to run a cricket team like a football team, but cricket is a captain's game and coach has to take a backseat and that is important," said Ganguly.
The 113-Test veteran was replying to a question on the role of coaches in cricket.
He was asked what qualities a coach should have and he replied, "man management", adding "hardly few have it".
Asked what is the best advice he had received during his career, Ganguly quipped, "Never pick a coach."
Asked if he is given a chance what question he will pose to the current India head coach Ravi Shastri, he said, "Who picks up the team, Rohit Sharma (stand-in ODI captain) or Ravi Shastri."
Ganguly, who also played in the IPL, said he was fortunate enough to lead a team which was full of champions like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh.
Players such as Harbhajan, Zaheer and Yuvraj Singh have said in the past they owed their careers to Ganguly as he backed them as the captain.
There are several talented players today but they are not sure whether they will play the next game, and asked about it, Ganguly said, "Virat (Kohli) needs to work little on it. I backed them because I saw them closely, I have seen them how they react to pressure."
He said pressure is must in professional life but too much pressure is not good.
Talking to reporters over the dismal performance of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, Ganguly said it was just a temporary phase for these teams and they will overcome it.
"I think it is just a phase and they will get back on the track. They are strong teams," he said.
Talking about the current Australian team, he said the present squad is the weakest he has seen in the last 20-25 years.
Updated Date:
Sep 24, 2018
Also See
Cricket Australia open to Ravi Shastri's request to provide more warm-up matches for India ahead of Test series
Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri under fire after team's 4-1 Test series defeat against England
Virat Kohli needs to learn about field placements, bowling changes, says former Indian player Sunil Gavaskar