First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former India seamer Javagal Srinath did not get the credit he deserved, says Shaun Pollock

Javagal Srinath spearheaded India's pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved.

Press Trust of India, Apr 18, 2020 17:39:12 IST

Johannesburg: Javagal Srinath spearheaded India's pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved.

Former India seamer Javagal Srinath did not get the credit he deserved, says Shaun Pollock

File image of Shaun Pollock. AFP

Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236 and 315 wickets respectively.

"I thought India's Javagal Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved," Pollock said during a Sky Sports podcast discussion with former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding and England's Stuart Broad.

"In my era, you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies. Australia had Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee. You now have James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era."

Pollock, who snapped over 400 Test wickets and amassed more than 3,700 Test runs in 108 Tests, said one bowler who left an indelible mark on him early in his career was West Indian pace great Malcolm Marshall.

"(Malcolm) Marshall was next level and I was lucky enough to meet him early in my career as it made me think about fast bowling in a completely different way," he said.

However, since his retirement in 2008, Pollock has been most impressed by his fellow countryman Dale Steyn, who had overtaken him as South Africa's leading wickettaker in Tests in December 2018.

"But since I've stopped playing, l cannot have enough respect for (Dale) Steyn. His ability to shape the ball upfront at high speed and then come back later and reverse it," he said.

"He cranked it up on flat wickets and had such a good action and variations. He is something special and his statistics back it up."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 17:39:12 IST

Tags : Brett Lee, Courtney Walsh, Cricket, Curtly Ambrose, Dale Steyn, Glenn McGrath, James Anderson, Javagal Srinath, Malcolm Marshall, Shaun Pollock, SportsTracker, Stuart Broad, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all