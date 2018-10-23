Mumbai: Retired pacers Zaheer Khan and RP Singh are among the Indian cricketers, who have signed up to compete in the second T10 League starting 21 November.

Joining Zaheer and Singh are Praveen Kumar, S Badrinath, and Reetinder Singh Sodhi, the organisers of the event said in a statement.

One of India's most successful fast bowlers, Zaheer spearheaded the country's pace attack for many years including at the 2011 World Cup and has over 600 international wickets across all formats.

Singh, another left-arm pacer who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa where he emerged as second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Badrinath is regarded as one of the most successful first-class cricketers.

Earlier, Virender Sehwag was named the T10 Cricket League icon along with Shahid Afridi.

Besides appointing Sehwag and Afridi as the league icons, former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has been entrusted the task of global talent hunt as Director of Talent Hunt Programme.

Eight teams — Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons — have been drawn in to two groups to fight it out in the second Season of T10 League. The event takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 21 November to 2 December.

This year the Karachians and Northern Warriors have been added to the list of the earlier six teams.