Former India pacers Zaheer Khan, RP Singh sign up for second season of T10 League
Joining Zaheer and Singh are Praveen Kumar, S Badrinath, and Reetinder Singh Sodhi, the organisers of the event said in a statement.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Supreme Court allows firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, for an hour on Christmas and New Year
-
Rafale fighter jets row shouldn't be allowed to shake deep India-France strategic ties, geopolitical convergence
-
French Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces Kento Momota test for title defence, PV Sindhu squares up against Beiwen Zhang
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Ajit Jogi's JCC liability for both Congress, BJP; ex-Congress man playing cards right with BSP, CPI as allies
-
Parul Yadav on producing four remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 'What we've done is historic'
-
Banks spiked loan exposure to NBFCs by one lakh crore in March, months before IL&FS crisis hit financial markets
-
#MeToo in Chennai: Campaigners come together in effort to take movement 'from internet to streets'
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
आखिर क्यों हर पार्टी में हाशिए पर चले गए हैं मुस्लिम नेता
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: रमन सिंह को घेर पाएंगी अटलजी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला?
-
पटाखा बैन पर SC का फैसला: दिवाली पर सिर्फ रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही जला सकेंगे पटाखे
-
पुलिस मेमोरियल- CBI में रार और वर्दी से तकरार
-
गुरुग्रामः शूटआउट में जज की पत्नी के बाद अब हुई बेटे की भी मौत, 10 दिनों से चल रहा था इलाज
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Mumbai: Retired pacers Zaheer Khan and RP Singh are among the Indian cricketers, who have signed up to compete in the second T10 League starting 21 November.
Joining Zaheer and Singh are Praveen Kumar, S Badrinath, and Reetinder Singh Sodhi, the organisers of the event said in a statement.
One of India's most successful fast bowlers, Zaheer spearheaded the country's pace attack for many years including at the 2011 World Cup and has over 600 international wickets across all formats.
Zaheer Khan celebrates after taking a wicket. Sportzpics
Singh, another left-arm pacer who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa where he emerged as second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.
Badrinath is regarded as one of the most successful first-class cricketers.
Earlier, Virender Sehwag was named the T10 Cricket League icon along with Shahid Afridi.
Besides appointing Sehwag and Afridi as the league icons, former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has been entrusted the task of global talent hunt as Director of Talent Hunt Programme.
Eight teams — Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons — have been drawn in to two groups to fight it out in the second Season of T10 League. The event takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 21 November to 2 December.
This year the Karachians and Northern Warriors have been added to the list of the earlier six teams.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Khaleel Ahmed says he wants to pick as many wickets as possible leading up to 2019 World Cup
Prithvi Shaw should be left alone, he has the potential to be great long-term investment for Indian cricket
Need to think twice before comparing Prithvi Shaw to Virender Sehwag, says Gautam Gambhir