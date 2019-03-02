Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni lauds Mumbai spinner 'Paddy' Shivalkar's dedication
Shivalkar, popularly known as "Paddy" in Mumbai cricketing circles, played 124 First Class matches and grabbed a staggering 589 wickets, including five wickets in an innings 42 times.
Mumbai: Veteran slow left-arm orthodox bowler Padmakar Shivalkar was a picture of dedication during his playing days and an inspiration for others, said former India pacer Raju Kulkarni on Friday.
Kulkarni said among other virtues, he learnt dedication from the former Indian First Class cricketer.
"Two-three things I would like to share. It was my privilege that I played with him (Shivalkar) for the Tatas.
Representative image. Reuters
"His focus, hard work and dedication, that we learned (from him).
"We all used to work at Bombay House (headquarters of Tata Group in South Mumbai) and after lunch we used to leave for CCI (Cricket Club of India) for practice.
"And (sometime) we used to be late, (but) we would see a single stump and 'Paddy' alone bowling," Kulkarni said at the release of Marathi book, "Ha Chendu Devagaticha", penned by Shivalkar.
After that batsmen used to come and he used to bowl to them and then leave," recalled Kulkarni, now a member of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).
"That was his dedication and we learnt (that) from him," added the 56-year-old Kulkarni, who represented India in three Tests and 10 ODIs.
Shivalkar, popularly known as "Paddy" in Mumbai cricketing circles, played 124 First Class matches and grabbed a staggering 589 wickets, including five wickets in an innings 42 times.
However, the 78-year-old, who was regarded as one of the best bowlers of his time, could not play for India.
On the occasion, Kulkarni promised that the MCA's CIC "will use services of old cricketers" for development of the sport in Mumbai.
Former India cricketers Sudhir Naik, Umesh Kulkarni, Marathi actors Shivaji Satam, Pradeep Velankar, Vinay Yedekar, Atul Parchure, film director Vijay Kenkare and noted music composer Ashok Patki were prominent among those present on the occasion.
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2019 13:21:36 IST
