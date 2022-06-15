Former India cricketer’s tweet on Hardik Pandya wins Twitter

Amit Mishra said Hardik Pandya could well have flown a plane with low fuel and faulty engine in a thunderstorm and could have still managed to land it safely.
Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been a vocal presence on social media and he comes up with hilarious takes and good analysis post every India match. In the third T20I, India were powered by a late flourish by Hardik Pandya as the hosts posted 179 in their allotted 20 overs.
However, this innings came with its own share of luck as the right-hander was dropped by his Gujarat Titans teammate David Miller when he was batting on just 1. It was the third ball of the 15th over as left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi tossed up a googly outside the off stump. Hardik wanted to launch it over long on, but the ball gripped and turned just a touch and it took the leading edge and flew to David Miller who charged in from long off, but failed to hold on to a relatively easy catch.
This was the reprieve Hardik Pandya wanted as he added an important 31 not out as India posted 179 for 5 in their 20 overs. He had other strokes of luck go his way during this stay as he managed to get a couple of lucky boundaries as India found the desired momentum in the final few overs.
Talking about this innings and making a note of Hardik Pandya’s fortune, Amit Mishra said that the all-rounder could well have flown a plane with low fuel and faulty engine in a thunderstorm and could have still managed to land it safely.
"Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low-on-fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination," Mishra tweeted.
On a sluggish pitch, the Indian bowlers – especially Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Harshal Patel found their mojo as South Africa were knocked over for 131. Harshal led the charge with a 4-wicket haul, while Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star with the bat with a superb 57.
