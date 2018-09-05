First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 14 Sep 04, 2018
UAE Vs OMA
United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 06, 2018
UAE vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pataudi Trophy Sep 07, 2018
ENG vs IND
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath says he did not get enough opportunities to play Test cricket

Subramaniam Badrinath said, "The Madhavrao Scindia award that I got for the highest aggregate of runs. But I didn't get to play a Test match after that. That I feel is a little bit harsh."

FirstCricket Staff, September 05, 2018

Former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath made no qualms in admitting that he should have played more Test cricket in his career.

Badrinath, who played 10 internationals (two Tests, seven One Day Internationals and one Twenty 20 International) for India across the three formats between 2008 and 2011, retired from all forms of the game last week.

File image of Subramaniam Badrinath. Reuters

File image of Subramaniam Badrinath. Reuters

"I should have played more, for sure. There's no doubt that I should have played more Test cricket. I played the three innings in 2010. And then I came back, in the 2011 season I was the highest run-getter in the domestic circuit. I scored about 1200 runs, I still have that award in front of me. The Madhavrao Scindia award that I got for the highest aggregate of runs. But I didn't get to play a Test match after that. That I feel is a little bit harsh," told CricketNext.

The right-handed, middle order batsman had over more than a decade-and-a-half of first-class career, with a penchant to bat for long periods, scored 10,245 runs.

Badrinath received his maiden Test cap in 2010, making his Test debut against South Africa. He scored 56 in his debut Test innings but he made just six and one in his next two innings, leading to him being dropped.

He got a longer run in white-ball cricket, playing his first game in Dambula in 2008 and his last game came against the Windies at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium. However, ODIs wasn't Badriath's preferred format.

"I was given (opportunities) in a format which is not my No 1 format. And then decisions were taken based on that. The important thing is to judge a player where he is more suited and where he belongs," the 38-year old was quoted saying in CricketNext

Badrinath rued the fact that he couldn't lift the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu during his playing days. Tamil Nadu came close to winning the trophy several times. The 2003-04 Ranji final was their best opportunity, but eventually they came short against Mumbai that year.

Having already done some commentary stint in Tamil during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), he looks forward to some more such stints, having signed contracts with a high profile broadcaster for the next two years. He said that he was also available for coaching in TNPL if needed.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018

Tags : Cricket, India, Ranji Trophy, SportsTracker, Subramaniam Badrinath, Tamni Nadu Cricket, Test, TheySaidIt, TNPL

Also See

India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all