Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath says he did not get enough opportunities to play Test cricket
Subramaniam Badrinath said, "The Madhavrao Scindia award that I got for the highest aggregate of runs. But I didn't get to play a Test match after that. That I feel is a little bit harsh."
India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs HK - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 18th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Gutkha scam: CBI raids on minister C Vijaya Baskar, DGP TK Rajendran reveal how graft has gripped Tamil Nadu
-
RS Surjewala has negated Congress' age-old 'secular' claim by saying party has 'Brahmin DNA in its blood'
-
2+2 talks: As India and US head for dialogue, China is wooing Delhi to exploit an opening in the power game
-
Rupee falls for sixth day in a row to new closing low of 71.75, down 17 paise against the greenback on macro worries
-
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam brings back the magical combination of Mani Ratnam's direction, A R Rahman's music
-
अमेरिका नहीं तय करेगा कि भारत किस देश से क्या खरीदे और क्या नहीं?
-
बीजेपी को राहुल गांधी से कोई डर नहीं है तो उन्हें नजरअंदाज क्यों नहीं कर देती ?
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: सवर्णों को छोड़कर ओबीसी-दलित गठबंधन को साधने की कोशिश
-
KCR कल मार सकते हैं 'सिक्सर', छोड़ सकते हैं तेलंगाना CM का पद
-
बिहार: NDA में सीट शेयरिंग का फॉर्मूला नीतीश कुमार के लिए असली ‘अग्निपरीक्षा’ होगी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath made no qualms in admitting that he should have played more Test cricket in his career.
Badrinath, who played 10 internationals (two Tests, seven One Day Internationals and one Twenty 20 International) for India across the three formats between 2008 and 2011, retired from all forms of the game last week.
File image of Subramaniam Badrinath. Reuters
"I should have played more, for sure. There's no doubt that I should have played more Test cricket. I played the three innings in 2010. And then I came back, in the 2011 season I was the highest run-getter in the domestic circuit. I scored about 1200 runs, I still have that award in front of me. The Madhavrao Scindia award that I got for the highest aggregate of runs. But I didn't get to play a Test match after that. That I feel is a little bit harsh," told CricketNext.
The right-handed, middle order batsman had over more than a decade-and-a-half of first-class career, with a penchant to bat for long periods, scored 10,245 runs.
Badrinath received his maiden Test cap in 2010, making his Test debut against South Africa. He scored 56 in his debut Test innings but he made just six and one in his next two innings, leading to him being dropped.
He got a longer run in white-ball cricket, playing his first game in Dambula in 2008 and his last game came against the Windies at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium. However, ODIs wasn't Badriath's preferred format.
"I was given (opportunities) in a format which is not my No 1 format. And then decisions were taken based on that. The important thing is to judge a player where he is more suited and where he belongs," the 38-year old was quoted saying in CricketNext
Badrinath rued the fact that he couldn't lift the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu during his playing days. Tamil Nadu came close to winning the trophy several times. The 2003-04 Ranji final was their best opportunity, but eventually they came short against Mumbai that year.
Having already done some commentary stint in Tamil during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), he looks forward to some more such stints, having signed contracts with a high profile broadcaster for the next two years. He said that he was also available for coaching in TNPL if needed.
Updated Date:
Sep 05, 2018
Also See
Former India batsman Subramaniam Badrinath announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Ranji Trophy: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener named as consultant coach of Delhi for upcoming season
Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput appointed as Zimbabwe's full time coach