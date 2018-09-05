Former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath made no qualms in admitting that he should have played more Test cricket in his career.

Badrinath, who played 10 internationals (two Tests, seven One Day Internationals and one Twenty 20 International) for India across the three formats between 2008 and 2011, retired from all forms of the game last week.

"I should have played more, for sure. There's no doubt that I should have played more Test cricket. I played the three innings in 2010. And then I came back, in the 2011 season I was the highest run-getter in the domestic circuit. I scored about 1200 runs, I still have that award in front of me. The Madhavrao Scindia award that I got for the highest aggregate of runs. But I didn't get to play a Test match after that. That I feel is a little bit harsh," told CricketNext.

The right-handed, middle order batsman had over more than a decade-and-a-half of first-class career, with a penchant to bat for long periods, scored 10,245 runs.

Badrinath received his maiden Test cap in 2010, making his Test debut against South Africa. He scored 56 in his debut Test innings but he made just six and one in his next two innings, leading to him being dropped.

He got a longer run in white-ball cricket, playing his first game in Dambula in 2008 and his last game came against the Windies at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium. However, ODIs wasn't Badriath's preferred format.

"I was given (opportunities) in a format which is not my No 1 format. And then decisions were taken based on that. The important thing is to judge a player where he is more suited and where he belongs," the 38-year old was quoted saying in CricketNext

Badrinath rued the fact that he couldn't lift the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu during his playing days. Tamil Nadu came close to winning the trophy several times. The 2003-04 Ranji final was their best opportunity, but eventually they came short against Mumbai that year.

Having already done some commentary stint in Tamil during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), he looks forward to some more such stints, having signed contracts with a high profile broadcaster for the next two years. He said that he was also available for coaching in TNPL if needed.