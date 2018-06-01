First Cricket
Former India cricketer Madan Lal, BCCI chief CK Khanna's wife among those cleared to contest DDCA elections

Former India international Madan Lal, acting BCCI president CK Khanna's wife Shashi and ex-DDCA sports committee member Vinod Tihara have been cleared to contest the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) election on 30 June.

PTI, June 01, 2018

New Delhi: Former India international Madan Lal, acting BCCI president CK Khanna's wife Shashi and ex-DDCA sports committee member Vinod Tihara have been cleared to contest the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) election on 30 June.

Lal is fighting a four-way battle for the president's post against journalist Rajat Sharma, senior Supreme Court advocate Vikas Singh and Ravi Gupta.

The electoral officer has done his final scrutiny and dismissed all the objections raised by the rival groups against the candidature of these members.

File photo of former India all-rounder Madan Lal. Reuters

In case of Lal, the allegation was of conflict of interest as he runs an academy at Siri Fort, but the World Cup winner has assured that he will part ways within 15 days if he happens to win the election.

In case of Khanna's wife, the rival group's objection was over her husband being the acting president.

However, it was clarified that her husband holding a position in the board can't prevent her from contesting a state association election, as the BCCI doesn't interfere in internal governance of the association.

In case of Tihara, the objection was that he was a part of the controversial sports committee for 15 years and the rivals demanded that he is sent on a "cooling off" period as per Lodha reforms.

However, the objection was dismissed as the state committee never had any executive powers and could only recommend names.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018

