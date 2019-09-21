First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 6 Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Sep 20, 2019
USA vs NAM
Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
SA in IND Sep 22, 2019
IND vs SA
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to be re-elected as CAB president without opposition until July 2020

Ganguly, who was a joint secretary from 2014, will have his six years as office-bearer completed in July 2020, which is 10 months from now before the mandatory cooling-off starts

Press Trust of India, Sep 21, 2019 22:05:50 IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to be re-elected as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president as there was no opposition against his five-member panel with the deadline for filing nomination ending on Saturday.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to be re-elected as CAB president without opposition until July 2020

File image of Sourav Ganguly. AFP

The CAB will hold its 85th Annual General Meeting on 28 September, as per Committee of Administrators' (CoA) diktat. It will be Ganguly's second term after he became the president in 2015, following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. Ganguly, who was a joint secretary from 2014, will have his six years as office-bearer completed in July 2020, which is 10 months from now before the mandatory cooling-off starts.

As of now, he holds no other position on record as his term as mentor of Delhi Capitals had officially ended after IPL 2019.

It can, however, be renewed prior to 2020 IPL and in that case, it will be interesting if Ganguly continues as CAB president from April onwards.

Dalmiya's son Abhishek will be elevated from joint secretary's post to secretary while Debabrata Das of Town Club will be lone joint secretary.

CAB earlier had five vice-presidents but veteran administrator Naresh Ojha will be the only vice-president now. Debashis Ganguly is the treasurer.

In case, Ganguly quits his president's post earlier than July, Abhishek, who has made his mark as a young administrator, is likely to take over as the president.

The Supreme Court on Friday had cleared decks for the state associations to hold elections, restricting the disqualification from contesting to only office-bearers only.

A few days back, Committee of Administrators (CoA) in their electoral directive had mentioned that even the tenure of service in the Working Committee will be calculated to determine the 'cooling off' period, which had put a question mark on Ganguly's eligibility as he had been a working committee member for three years before taking over as joint secretary in 2014 before becoming the president.

The CAB had last held its AGM in 2015 under Jagmohan Dalmiya era when the former BCCI president was elected unopposed for an eighth consecutive term.

In 2016, the CAB had to cancel their AGM in 2016 under "supervening circumstances" arising out of the Supreme Court order on Lodha Committee's report.

The CAB panel:

President: Sourav Ganguly; Vice-president: Naresh Ojha; Secretary: Avishek Dalmiya; Joint secretary: Debabrata Das; Treasurer: Debasish Ganguly.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 22:05:50 IST

Tags : CAB, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Debabrata Das, Debashis Ganguly, Delhi Capitals, Jagmohan Dalmiya, Naresh Ojha, Sourav Ganguly

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all