Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to be re-elected as CAB president without opposition until July 2020
Ganguly, who was a joint secretary from 2014, will have his six years as office-bearer completed in July 2020, which is 10 months from now before the mandatory cooling-off starts
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat South Korea Women by 37 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs CHNW China Women beat South Korea Women by 81 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat Hong Kong Women by 2 wickets
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM vs PNG - Sep 23rd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 22nd, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW vs HKW - Sep 22nd, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 22nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Thaw in Mamata Banerjee's relations with Centre likely linked to 2021 Bengal polls, fate of ex-Kolkata Police chief
-
Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax to 22%; govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr per year after levy cut, other relief measures
-
Model Code of Conduct takes effect after EC announces Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly poll dates: Rules for parties, candidates during campaign
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: Tribals' philosophy of collectivism is humanity's best chance to end cycle of exploitation
-
United States to send reinforcements to Gulf following drone attack on Saudi oil facilities
-
World Boxing Championships 2019: India's Amit Panghal bags historic silver after losing to Shakhobidin Zoirov in final
-
The Stories in My Life: Amid changing times, a tale about a music teacher's commitment to perfection, by Alice Munro
-
A compassionate lens: Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Guzy's photographs have a rare quality — empathy
-
Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy becomes India's official entry into 92nd Academy Awards; Ranveer Singh congratulates film's team
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to be re-elected as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president as there was no opposition against his five-member panel with the deadline for filing nomination ending on Saturday.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. AFP
The CAB will hold its 85th Annual General Meeting on 28 September, as per Committee of Administrators' (CoA) diktat. It will be Ganguly's second term after he became the president in 2015, following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. Ganguly, who was a joint secretary from 2014, will have his six years as office-bearer completed in July 2020, which is 10 months from now before the mandatory cooling-off starts.
As of now, he holds no other position on record as his term as mentor of Delhi Capitals had officially ended after IPL 2019.
It can, however, be renewed prior to 2020 IPL and in that case, it will be interesting if Ganguly continues as CAB president from April onwards.
Dalmiya's son Abhishek will be elevated from joint secretary's post to secretary while Debabrata Das of Town Club will be lone joint secretary.
CAB earlier had five vice-presidents but veteran administrator Naresh Ojha will be the only vice-president now. Debashis Ganguly is the treasurer.
In case, Ganguly quits his president's post earlier than July, Abhishek, who has made his mark as a young administrator, is likely to take over as the president.
The Supreme Court on Friday had cleared decks for the state associations to hold elections, restricting the disqualification from contesting to only office-bearers only.
A few days back, Committee of Administrators (CoA) in their electoral directive had mentioned that even the tenure of service in the Working Committee will be calculated to determine the 'cooling off' period, which had put a question mark on Ganguly's eligibility as he had been a working committee member for three years before taking over as joint secretary in 2014 before becoming the president.
The CAB had last held its AGM in 2015 under Jagmohan Dalmiya era when the former BCCI president was elected unopposed for an eighth consecutive term.
In 2016, the CAB had to cancel their AGM in 2016 under "supervening circumstances" arising out of the Supreme Court order on Lodha Committee's report.
The CAB panel:
President: Sourav Ganguly; Vice-president: Naresh Ojha; Secretary: Avishek Dalmiya; Joint secretary: Debabrata Das; Treasurer: Debasish Ganguly.
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2019 22:05:50 IST
Also See
BCCI state associations seek Amicus Curiae intervention after CoA mandates new tenure clause ahead of elections
Cricket Association of Bengal to hold elections on 28 September as per diktat issued by Supreme Court-appointed CoA
Cricket Association of Bengal suspends U-13 cricketer Nitesh Chowdhury, Abdul Masood Cricket Academy for age fraud