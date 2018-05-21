First Cricket
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly against proposal to abolish toss in Test cricket

"It remains to be seen whether it is implemented or not. Personally, I am not in favour of toss abolition," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

PTI, May 21, 2018

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that he's not in favour of the abolition of toss, which will be up for discussion at the ICC cricket committee meeting in Mumbai next week.

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

The toss of coin has been a part of international cricket since the very first Test, between England and Australia in 1877 to decide which of the two competing teams get to bowl or bat first.

The coin is flipped by the home captain and the call is made by the visiting skipper.

But its relevance has been questioned in recent past with critics saying that the practice was resulting in unfair advantage to host teams.

"If the home team loses the toss, the advantage does not stay," Ganguly pointed.

