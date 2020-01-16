First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 1st T20I Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
AUS in IND Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
IRE in WI Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni left out of BCCI's list of centrally contracted players; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah in top-earning bracket

Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year, but there was no mention of him in the release put out on the BCCI website

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 16, 2020 14:54:32 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year, but there was no mention of him in the release put out on the BCCI website.

Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.

Grade No. Cricketer
A+ 1 Mr Virat Kohli
2 Mr Rohit Sharma
3 Mr Jasprit Bumrah

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman KL Rahul were among the 11 players to make up the A bracket, which will see them take home Rs 5 crore.

Grade No. Cricketer
A 1 Mr Ravichandran Ashwin
2 Mr Ravindra Jadeja
3 Mr Bhuvneshwar Kumar
4 Mr Cheteshwar Pujara
5 Mr Ajinkya Rahane
6 Mr KL Rahul
7 Mr Shikhar Dhawan
8 Mr Mohammed Shami
9 Mr Ishant Sharma
10 Mr Kuldeep Yadav
11 Mr Rishabh Pant

There were also some notable names in third-tier bracket B, including Hardik Pandya and Test-specialist Mayank Agarwal, who will be paid Rs 3 crore for their services.

Grade No. Cricketer
B 1 Mr Wriddhiman Saha
2 Mr Umesh Yadav
3 Mr Yuzvendra Chahal
4 Mr Hardik Pandya
5 Mr Mayank Agarwal

The final bracket features a list of players who have made recurring appearances in the national side, including the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Navdeep Saini, who will get Rs 1 crore.

Grade No. Cricketer
C 1 Mr Kedar Jadhav
2 Mr Navdeep Saini
3 Mr Deepak Chahar
4 Mr Manish Pandey
5 Mr Hanuma Vihari
6 Mr Shardul Thakur
7 Mr Shreyas Iyer
8 Mr Washington Sundar

With inputs from PTI. 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 14:54:32 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, BCCI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, SportsTracker, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all