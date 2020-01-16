MS Dhoni left out of BCCI's list of centrally contracted players; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah in top-earning bracket
Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year, but there was no mention of him in the release put out on the BCCI website
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year.
The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year, but there was no mention of him in the release put out on the BCCI website.
Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman KL Rahul were among the 11 players to make up the A bracket, which will see them take home Rs 5 crore.
There were also some notable names in third-tier bracket B, including Hardik Pandya and Test-specialist Mayank Agarwal, who will be paid Rs 3 crore for their services.
The final bracket features a list of players who have made recurring appearances in the national side, including the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Navdeep Saini, who will get Rs 1 crore.
With inputs from PTI.
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 14:54:32 IST
