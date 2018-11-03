First Cricket
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin says Kolkata's Eden Gardens holds a special place in his heart

Press Trust of India, November 03, 2018

Kolkata: Eden Gardens forever holds a special place in former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin's heart where he has had a few memorable performances including a debut hundred in 1984-85 and match saving one in 1993.

Eden Gardens also witnessed Azhar lift the Hero Cup in 1993 and tri-nation series in 1994.

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters

While there are multiple theories about what prompted him to give Sachin Tendulkar the last over against South Africa, Azhar said that it was just for the heck of being different.

"My teammates told me try someone different. I thought any bowler would anyway give five runs and said if this works, it's great and if it doesn't, I will take the brunt. I was facing it anyway," he said during a panel, which also included West Indies great duo of Brian Lara and Carl Hooper.

"Quite a few times Eden had saved my career. I would not be sitting here had it not for Eden," the Hyderabadi stylist walked down the memory lane during a talk show to celebrate the 25 years of stadium's first match under floodlights.

"Those were days when most of the stands were concrete. Now it has chairs. The ground is always special to me," he recalled.

Azharuddin further said India have a good chance to win in Australia although they will have to push hard for every inch as it won't be easy Down Under.

"India have a good chance Down Under. They are a good side and I fancy them winning there. Of course it won't be easy. It never is in Australia. But this team can do it," Azharuddin said.

Smith criticised the Kookaburra ball which will be used in Australia and Azharuddin said: "I think different balls are used in different countries and you can't do much about the rules. Yes with the Kookaburra ball, it doesn't swing a lot but in England they use the Dukes ball, in India SG, so that's how it is.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018

