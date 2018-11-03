Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin says Kolkata's Eden Gardens holds a special place in his heart
Eden Gardens forever holds a special place in former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin's heart where he has had a few memorable performances including a debut hundred in 1984-85 and match saving one in 1993.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo: Women allege sexual harassment at All India Radio's Dharamshala, Obra, Kurukshetra stations
-
Chandrababu Naidu's past political somersaults make his credentials as messiah of Opposition unity suspect
-
Badhaai Ho writers Shantanu Srivastava, Akshat Ghildial on film's success and how it compares to Tevar
-
US midterm elections: If Democrats flip the House, what does it mean for US foreign policy and India? 'Very bullish' is dominant theme
-
Narendra Modi's MSME loan gambit is a two-pronged strategy; eases note ban pain, crafts shrewd poll plank
-
#MeToo: Examining the historical baggage of 'due process' and the limitations of rule of law
-
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City's hard-earned point of salvation piles frustration on 'unbeaten' Kerala Blasters
-
Jagte Raho: Amshu Chukki looks at a protest that never happened
-
क्या राहुल गांधी अपने पिता वाली गलती दोहरा रहे हैं?
-
Karnataka Bypolls LIVE: 9 बजे तक 6% वोटिंग, येदियुरप्पा को बेटे की जीत पर पूरा भरोसा
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: खरगोश और कछुए की कहानी में कछुआ बनकर उभरे हैं पायलट
-
राजस्थान का जयपुरिया ट्रेंड, जो बनाता और बिगाड़ता है चुनावी खेल
-
शक्की-दिमाग और पैनी-नजर पुलिस की पड़ताल के इसलिए मूल-मंत्र हैं क्योंकि....
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Kolkata: Eden Gardens forever holds a special place in former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin's heart where he has had a few memorable performances including a debut hundred in 1984-85 and match saving one in 1993.
Eden Gardens also witnessed Azhar lift the Hero Cup in 1993 and tri-nation series in 1994.
File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters
While there are multiple theories about what prompted him to give Sachin Tendulkar the last over against South Africa, Azhar said that it was just for the heck of being different.
"My teammates told me try someone different. I thought any bowler would anyway give five runs and said if this works, it's great and if it doesn't, I will take the brunt. I was facing it anyway," he said during a panel, which also included West Indies great duo of Brian Lara and Carl Hooper.
"Quite a few times Eden had saved my career. I would not be sitting here had it not for Eden," the Hyderabadi stylist walked down the memory lane during a talk show to celebrate the 25 years of stadium's first match under floodlights.
"Those were days when most of the stands were concrete. Now it has chairs. The ground is always special to me," he recalled.
Azharuddin further said India have a good chance to win in Australia although they will have to push hard for every inch as it won't be easy Down Under.
"India have a good chance Down Under. They are a good side and I fancy them winning there. Of course it won't be easy. It never is in Australia. But this team can do it," Azharuddin said.
Smith criticised the Kookaburra ball which will be used in Australia and Azharuddin said: "I think different balls are used in different countries and you can't do much about the rules. Yes with the Kookaburra ball, it doesn't swing a lot but in England they use the Dukes ball, in India SG, so that's how it is.
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer deserve praise, but failure to win from positions of strength still plagues Windies
BCCI wants beef banned from Indian cricket team's menu during Australia tour, say reports
Former IPS officer says he couldn't complete investigation into alleged player-bookie nexus due to 'lack of evidence'