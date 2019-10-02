Former India captain Kapil Dev resigns from Cricket Advisory Committee after being served conflict of interest notice
Kapil Dev, who was named head of the committee in July 2019, was one of three members of the CAC, along with Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad
Days after Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down as a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member after being served a conflict of interest notice by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ethics officer Justice DK Jain, former India captain Kapil Dev has followed suit, tendering his resignation for similar reasons.
File image of Kapil Dev. AFP
Dev, who was named head of the committee in July 2019, was one of three members of the CAC, along with Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad.
Earlier, Justice Jain had sent the conflict of interest notice to all CAC members over the complaint made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's (MPCA) member Sanjeev Gupta.
Gupta's primary concern was that the members had various roles in the cricketing world that could make them biased, highlighting the fact that Dev is a commentator, a member of the Indian Cricketers Association and the owner of a floodlight company called Dev Musco lighting.
In the notice, the ethics officer had also asked the CAC members to send in their reply by the given deadline.
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2019 16:02:11 IST
