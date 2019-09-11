Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar says team management and selectors were part of decision on No 4 spot
Sanjay Bangar said he is not keen to take up any new assignment immediately and will use the free time to reflect, refresh and reinvent.
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Millennial Motown in structural slowdown: Nirmala Sitharaman may be partly right on Ola-Uber pushing auto slump, but we need NITI Aayog to tell us how much and why
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists call off protests today in commemoration of 9/11 attacks in US, deny claims of spreading ‘massive terror'
-
Poor engineering: Applied science courses teach technical skills, without imparting philosophy of scientific method
-
Saaho crosses Rs 400 cr mark worldwide; supplants Kabir Singh to become top-grossing Indian film of 2019
-
Auto sales plunge: Sign of deepening economic slowdown or arrival of Kodak moment in industry
-
Four weeks after Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmir's protesters believe time is on their side
-
Urmila Matondkar quits Congress six months after joining party, cites 'petty in-house politics' in Mumbai unit
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo scores four as Portugal beat Lithuania; England, France maintain winning runs
-
At Gujarat’s Tarnetar Fair, matchmaking and cultural celebration go hand in hand
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar became the biggest casualty of their elimination from the 2019 ODI World Cup at the hands of New Zealand in semi-finals. While head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar retained their spots, it was Bangar who was asked to make way for the former India cricketer Vikram Rathour as the new batting coach for Virat Kohli and Co.
One of the biggest reasons behind Bangar's removal, despite him being part of the Indian team's setup for five years, was touted to be his failure to create reliable and consistent middle-order options in the ODIs as India suffered due to the lack of a solid No 4 batsman. The team management tried out over a dozen players for the spot and ended up playing KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and eventually Rishabh Pant at No 4 during their unsuccessful World Cup campaign.
File image of Sanjay Bangar. Reuters
While Bangar was directly responsible for fixing the middle-order muddle, the former India opener, reacting for the first time since leaving Team India, said in an interview with Times of India that all decision makers were part of the search for the elusive No 4 batsman.
"The entire team management and selectors were part of the decision making for the No 4 spot. The choice relied upon current form, fitness criteria, whether he was a left-hander, whether he could bowl, etc.," said Bangar.
The 46-year-old said it was natural for him to feel "disappointed" after his contract was not renewed but reflected fondly upon his time with the Indian side.
"I look back on the progress the team made since 2014 and being No 1 in Tests for three years in a row with happiness. We won 30 out of 52 Tests played, 13 of them overseas. We also won consistently in ODIs in all countries. The only thing that eluded us was the World Cup," Bangar said.
After spending a lot of time on the road, Bangar is in the mood to "reflect, refresh and reinvent" and said that he may not take up any other coaching assignment immediately.
Updated Date:
Sep 11, 2019 16:11:34 IST
Also See
Sanjay Bangar to be questioned over alleged misconduct with selector Devang Gandhi if report is filed on matter
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal's fifties hand visitors slender edge on evenly-contested Day 1 of second Test
Difference of opinion cannot be seen as conflict, says Ravi Shastri on rumoured Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift