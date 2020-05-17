Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh feels that his enormous experience in white-ball cricket might come in handy for a role as a mentor which is his area of interest rather than full-time coaching.
File image of Yuvraj Singh. Reuters
Yuvraj was talking to Kevin Pietersen on Instagram where he chose coaching and mentoring over commentary. "I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary," Yuvraj said.
The hero of India's global triumph in 2007 and 2011 feels that he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on mental aspect of middle-order batting.
"I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No 4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have, he said.
"I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching," he said.
May 17, 2020 22:57:27 IST
