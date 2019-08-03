First Cricket
Former India batsman Vikram Rathour applies for national team's batting coach role

Rathour's application for coaching the Under-19 team and NCA's batting consultant were rejected due to conflict of interest since he is related to Ashish Kapoor, who is head of junior selection panel.

Press Trust of India, Aug 03, 2019 19:00:40 IST

New Delhi: His candidature rejected for batting coach role with U-19 team and the NCA, former national selector Vikram Rathour has now applied for India's batting coach job, spicing up the race for the coveted post.

Rathour's application for coaching the Under-19 team and NCA's batting consultant were rejected due to conflict of interest since he is related to Ashish Kapoor, who is head of junior selection panel.

Former India batsman Vikram Rathour applies for national teams batting coach role

Representative image. Reuters

"Rathour was advised by a senior member of the Cricket Operations team that he is conflicted due to Ashish Kapoor's presence in junior selection panel. However applying for senior team's batting coach position doesn't fall under the conflict of interest purview," a senior BCCI official told PTI confirming his application for the post.

There is a strong possibility that Rathour could replace under-fire Sanjay Bangar though there are strong candidates, such as Pravin Amre, in the race.

Bangar was criticised for holding MS Dhoni back to number seven in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, though, he has maintained that it was not a decision taken by just him.

He is still with the Indian team as the BCCI extended his and other support staff member's contract till the West Indies tour.

Head Coach Ravi Shastri is also standing on a sticky wicket despite having the backing of captain Virat Kohli.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, former batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's cricket captain Shanta Rangaswamy, will conduct interviews to pick the new support staff.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody is expected to give Shastri tough competition.

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene, former India batsman and fielding coach Robin Singh apart from former Indian team manager and present Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput are in the race.

South African Jonty Rhodes will be favourite for the fielding coach job.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 19:00:40 IST

