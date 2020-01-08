Former India batsman Sandeep Patil joins chorus against proposed four-day Tests, terms idea 'nonsense'
Former India batsman Sandeep Patil on Wednesday joined the bandwagon of past and present cricketers to oppose the idea of four-day Tests, saying the five-day game tests the character of an individual.
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 189 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 10th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bharat Bandh 2020 LIVE Updates: TMC, CPM spar over violence in Bengal; parties without political existence indulging in cheap tactics, alleges Mamata Banerjee
-
Anti-CAA movement in Assam looks set to give rise to a new AASU-helmed political party in the state
-
Iran claims 80 Americans killed in retaliatory fire on US bases in Iraq as Donald Trump says 'all is well'; world powers urge restraint
-
Gold prices at fresh high; zoom Rs 485 to Rs 41,810 per 10 gram on weaker rupee, escalating US-Iran tensions in West Asia
-
Ahead of Chhapaak release, Kanu Behl on how his short film explores psychology of an acid attack perpetrator
-
League Cup: Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer berates Manchester United for 'worst' half of the season in derby loss to City
-
From MGNREGS to housing scheme to model villages, key govt programmes fall victim to apathy, fail to deliver on intended lines
-
The unbearable incandescence of India’s millenarian impulse — and the path that led here
-
Following abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, forest land identified for industrial development
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Former India batsman Sandeep Patil on Wednesday joined the bandwagon of past and present cricketers to oppose the idea of four-day Tests, saying the five-day game tests the character of an individual.
Patil was at the iconic Cricket Club of India in Mumbai to give away prizes after the Harris Shield final, a popular school-level tournament.
File photo of Sandeep Patil. AFP
When asked about the idea of four-day Tests, Patil's initial reaction was "it's nonsense".
Asked further to elaborate, Patil, a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, said, "I am from the old school and like Sachin Tendulkar has put it so nicely and correctly that in five-day Tests, the first day belongs to medium pace bowlers and Test cricket itself is a test of character. You are taking away those characters and those tests.
"Why it is called a 'Test'? It's because it is the test of an individual. A cricketer is put to test on the first day and on the last day also when the wicket is crumbled, turning and square and you have to face spinners," said Patil, who played 29 Tests between 1980 and 1984.
He said it's up to the ICC to take a call on the proposal but for him there should not be any tinkering on the five-day format.
Several cricketers, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli, have opposed the idea of four-day Tests. The ICC Cricket Committee is set to discuss the concept in its meeting in March.
Patil, a former chairman of selection committee, was guarded while commenting on the idea of Day-Night Tests, which India endorsed last year.
Asked about it, Patil said, "They (ICC) have started it. It is too early (to comment) Australia has started it. We (India) have also had one, which was a success. We have to wait and see. They (ICC) have tried this, so let's hope (it is successful)."
Patil also felt sad about Mumbai's current performance in the Ranji Trophy.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 08, 2020 17:55:24 IST
Also See
South Africa join England in backing proposed plan to move to four-day Test cricket
England and Wales Cricket Board 'cautiously' back four-day Tests in bid to ease player workloads
Sachin Tendulkar gives a thumbs down to four-day Tests, says format should not be tinkered with