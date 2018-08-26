Former India and Bengal cricket captain Gopal Bose passes away
Former Bengal cricket captain Gopal Bose died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 71 and is survived by his wife and son Arijit.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 203 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs HK - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs OMA - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs SIN - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs NEP - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs SIN - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs MAL - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Asian Games 2018 Day 8, Live updates: Hima Das clinches silver in 400m; Indian men's hockey team lead against Korea
-
Kerala, After The Floods: Denying aid to disaster-struck state is cruelty; India should see flaws in govt policy
-
John McCain, unbridled titan of American politics, passes away at 81; Arizona Senator's only employer was USA
-
Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI gives UK authorities video of barrack where former Kingfisher Airlines boss will be lodged
-
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor steps out of shadows with shot put gold, raises hopes of sport's revival in country
-
LIVE Asian Games 2018 Day 8 Updates: हिमा दास और मोहम्मद अनस ने भारत को दिलाया सिल्वर
-
NDA गठबंधन में दरार: उपेंद्र कुशवाहा की पार्टी और RJD में पक रही है 'सियासी खीर'!
-
मोदी सरकार में न्यायपालिका, चुनाव आयोग को बांटा जा रहा है: राहुल गांधी
-
क्या सत्ता के लिए बेचैन लोग बिहार में अराजकता का माहौल पैदा करा रहे हैं?
-
पुलिस अफसर ने जिसके लिए ‘खाकी-वर्दी’ उतारी, उस बीवी का ‘शव’ दान कर आया!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: Former Bengal cricket captain Gopal Bose died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Birmingham hospital on Sunday.
He was 71 and is survived by his wife and son Arijit.
An opening batsman, Bose had scored 3757 runs in 78 first-class games with eight hundreds and 17 fifties. He also took 72 wickets with his handy off-breaks including one five-wicket haul.
Representational image. Getty Images
He was the first cricketer from Bengal to play an ODI against England in 1974, which was incidentally only the second ODI that India played.
Interestingly, Bose was the manager of the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 team that won the colts World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2008.
After a prolific 1973-74 season, during which he scored a big hundred for Rest of India in the Irani Cup, Bose was included for India's unofficial tour of Sri Lanka, where he scored a hundred and shared a 194-run opening stand with Sunil Gavaskar.
He was picked for India's 1974 tour to England and his struggles against the moving delivery meant that he didn't play a Test match on that tour.
He was also picked in the squad for a 1975 Test match against the West Indies in Chennai when Gavaskar was injured but the erstwhile selection committee decided to promote Eknath Solkar as Farokh Engineer's opening partner. Bose never got a call-up after that.
However, he made a name for himself as one of the most respected coaches in Bengal with sharp insight. Some of the Bengal stars of later years like Ranadeb Bose, Devang Gandhi, and Abishek Jhunjhunwala learnt their cricket under Bose's tutelage.
There was a popular saying in the late 80's and early 90's that "it can't be that you are a resident of South Kolkata and you have not learnt your cricket under Gopal da".
Known to speak his mind, Bose was never a favourite with the establishment in Bengal cricket. It was only after Sourav Ganguly became the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal that he was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee also offered her condolences.
The likes of Manoj Tiwary and Wriddhiman Saha also expressed their condolences.
Updated Date:
Aug 26, 2018
Also See
Ranji Trophy: Bengal set to be dealt a blow after Railways refuse to give Sudip Chatterjee NOC
Cricket in Olympics: How realistic is ICC's quest in the absence of BCCI support for the idea
Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman to continue as CAC members, says CoA chief Vinod Rai