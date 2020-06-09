First Cricket
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan says racism not restricted to skin colour, religious discrimination part of it too

Press Trust of India, Jun 09, 2020 19:55:36 IST

New Delhi: Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday contributed to the global debate around racism, saying "it is not just restricted to the skin colour" and one could also be racially abused due to his religion.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan says racism not restricted to skin colour, religious discrimination part of it too

File image of Irfan Pathan. Image credit: Twitter/@StarSportsIndia

The killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month triggered mass protests around the country and reignited the racism debate world over.

"Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too," Pathan wrote on Twitter.

When asked if he wrote out of his personal experience or it was something he observed, Pathan told PTI: "It is an observation and I don't think anyone can deny this."

Pathan, who retired from all forms of the game earlier this year, played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s.

In the wake of Floyd's death, international cricketers too have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game.

The cricketers include West Indians Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy, who has alleged that he was racially abused by some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates during the 2014 IPL.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 19:55:36 IST

Tags : Cricket, Darren Sammy, India, Irfan Pathan, Racism, Racism In Sport, Religious Discrimination, Sports, SportsTracker


