Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel feels day-night Tests can revive cricket's traditional format
Initially reluctant to embrace the concept, India will play their first pink ball day/night Test between 22-26 November , the opponents being Bangladesh and the venue the iconic Eden Gardens.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NAM Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 3rd, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 3rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
WhatsApp hack: Pegasus scandal highlights India's self-destructive lack of oversight over its intelligence services
-
Maharashtra govt formation: NCP to take positive view if Shiv Sena forms 'people's govt' minus BJP, says Nawab Malik
-
Haryana govt has put lives of over 6,000 students at risk by running schools in dilapidated buildings, claims PIL; high court issues notice
-
Akshay Kumar on row over Housefull 4 box office collection: Theatre owners won't lie about numbers
-
Adeela Suleman's Karachi Biennale exhibit destroyed: Questions abound over shocking vandalism
-
Aramco IPO to kickoff tomorrow; Crown Prince 'finally gave green light' in a bid to wean off economy's reliance on oil: Report
-
Wayanad's agrarian and tourism prospects increasingly threatened by climate change
-
FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019: Rani Rampal's timely goal helps India book Tokyo Olympics berth despite loss in second leg against USA
-
Julian Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness, abuse in British custody putting his life at risk, says UN rights expert
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Kolkata: Former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel feels playing day-night Test could be a step towards reviving cricket's traditional format.
Initially reluctant to embrace the concept, India will play their first pink ball day/night Test between 22-26 November , the opponents being Bangladesh and the venue the iconic Eden Gardens.
"It's about trying new things and have an open mind. There's no question that Test cricket is facing a challenge at the moment. I'm not sure if the day/night Test is the only answer to promote the game. It may be part of the answer. But unless we try, we would not know," the Aussie said on the sidelines of his book launch, 'Finding the Gaps'.
File image of Simon Taufel. Reuters
"It has worked in other parts of the world, Adelaide particularly. I've been to the day/night Test there. Certainly, it's very popular. I hope people here will approach this Test in Kolkata with an open mind. It may be part of the solution."
Widely regarded as one of the best umpires, Taufel, who took an early retirement, was a picture of courage and conviction as he attended the launch despite his mother's demise on Thursday.
"Eight weeks ago my mother was in good health, tough lady, no problem at all. Two days ago, on Thursday, she succumbed to cancer," the 48-year-old said, adding that he knew his mother would have wanted him to keep his commitment come what may.
"In 72 years of her life she had sacrificed a lot for me to get me to this point. I feel fortunate. My family is proud of the legacy and I cannot let it go away.
"Success is never achieved on your own, you have to have good people around you. I'm very fortunate to have many good people around me," the five-time ICC Umpire of the Year said.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the man behind the introduction of day/night pink ball Test cricket in India, said Taufel must play a more pro-active role and educate the umpires.
"I think he can still be involved in educating young umpires at a time where technology has completely taken over and some decisions and the umpires are really made to look stupid when they give a decision only to see it turn around," Ganguly said at the launch.
"It's a new life for Simon. At a time I must say your entire generation of players and umpires respected you and that's what remains at the end of the day. I thoroughly enjoyed at the other end. In sport there's no retake."
The Aussie quit umpiring in international cricket after the 2012 World T20, taking took up the role of umpire performance and training manager with the ICC.
But in October 2015, he resigned from that role as well. Taufel was earlier hired by the BCCI to train Indian umpires.
"I've seen him closely in the peak and when technology had just started to come in. He just stood out. He represented a generation when there were some exceptional cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh.
"He had to set up his standards very high. In an era where umpires were judged by number of mistakes, Simon was just exceptional," the BCCI chief said.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 02, 2019 21:14:18 IST
Also See
Anil Kumble backs India captain Virat Kohli's suggestion to have five permanent Test centres
Indian captain Virat Kohli agreeable to play Day-Night Tests, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
India vs Bangladesh: Dean Jones advocates change of ball to counter 'dew factor' in day-night Tests