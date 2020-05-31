First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former ICC umpire Ian Gould picks Sachin Tendulkar vs Dale Steyn duel in 2011 Cape Town Test as best he has seen

Former member of ICC's panel of elite umpires Ian Gould relished the battle between Sachin Tendulkar and Dale Steyn in 2011's Cape Town Test.

FirstCricket Staff, May 31, 2020 14:11:53 IST

Umpiring in international cricket can be an extremely tiring, tedious and a thankless task, however, one of the few upsides of being an umpire is the opportunity of watching the game from ground zero. The largely exhausting job can be very exciting especially when a skillful bowler is up against an equally adept batsman and are locked in an intense bout.

Former member of ICC's panel of elite umpires Ian Gould rated the battle between Sachin Tendulkar and Dale Steyn from the Cape Town Test of 2011 as the best batsman-bowler duel he had seen on the field in his 13-year career umpiring career.

Former ICC umpire Ian Gould picks Sachin Tendulkar vs Dale Steyn duel in 2011 Cape Town Test as best he has seen

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters

Gould, in an interview with ESPNCricinfo, recalled the tussle between both players as 'fierce but fair'.

"That was fierce but fair. That was as good as it got. I was stood there with a brilliant umpire, Simon Taufel, and the two of us came off and said, "Wow, we'd pay for that." Dale bowled very quickly and Sachin just had the railway sleeper in his hand and kept patting it back at him. Fantastic." Gould said.

Gould was referring to the third Test between South Africa and India, which resulted in a draw. Steyn, bowling with pace and moving the ball away from the batsmen, had taken two wickets in his two spells of 11 overs but couldn't dismiss the Indian batting maestro. Tendulkar stood tall, defending his way out of the battle to make a brilliant score of 146.

India scored 364 in reply to Proteas' 362. South Africa made 341 in their second innings and match was drawn when India were batting at 166/3, chasing a target of 340.

When asked to name three best batsmen he has seen during his umpiring career, Gould went with Jacques Kallis, Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli.

"Jacques Kallis, I could sit and watch all day, Virat, the same. And Sachin, if you want someone to bat for your life, he was the man."

Among bowlers, Gould chose Aussie pacers Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson along with Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal. It was Ajmal who gave Gould 'biggest heart attack' throughout his career because of his ability to spin both ways.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 14:11:53 IST

Tags : Cape Town, Cricket, Dale Steyn, Ian Gould, ICC, Indian Cricket Team, Proteas, Sachin Tendulkar, South Africa Cricket Team, SportsTracker, Test Cricket


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all