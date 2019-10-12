First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former head coach Andy Flower set to leave England and Wales Cricket Board after 12 years

During his spell as head coach, Flower led the team to No 1 in the test rankings, title success at the 2010 World Twenty20 and an Ashes series win in Australia in 2010-11

The Associated Press, Oct 12, 2019 16:23:54 IST

London: Former head coach Andy Flower is leaving the England and Wales Cricket Board after 12 years.

The 51-year-old Zimbabwean was appointed England assistant coach to Peter Moores in 2007, took over as head coach two years later and then switched to working with the Young Lions in 2014.

During his spell as head coach, Flower led the team to No 1 in the test rankings, title success at the 2010 World Twenty20 and an Ashes series win in Australia in 2010-11.

"It's been a real privilege. The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out. It's difficult to win in Australia and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career. It was wonderful to watch those young men take on that challenge successfully and have a great time doing it," Flower said.

"The win in India in 2012-13 was a highlight too, to overcome some great players in tough spinning conditions was a special victory. So was the T20 World Cup win in 2010. The way we played our cricket, with such freedom and aggression, really was fun to be part of," he added.

Flower is planning a spell away from the game.

"I haven't had a sustained break for quite a long time," said the former Zimbabwe Test captain.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 16:23:54 IST

Tags : Andy Flower, Cricket, England And Wales Cricket Board, Peter Moores, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all