Jul 31, 2019
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Former Glamorgan bowler Malcolm Nash, of Gary Sobers six sixes infamy, passes away aged 74

Nash's name was forever linked with that of Sobers after the West Indies star went on the attack during a County Championship match between Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire at Swansea in 1968.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 31, 2019 22:13:47 IST

London: Malcolm Nash, the Glamorgan bowler who entered cricket folklore when Garfield Sobers struck him for six sixes in an over, has died at the age of 74.

Nash's name was forever linked with that of Sobers after the West Indies star went on the attack during a County Championship match between Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire at Swansea in 1968.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

It was the first time any batsman had hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. The first five balls were dispatched cleanly by the West Indian and the sixth was carried over the ropes by a fielder.

Sobers had been frustrated by his team's slow progress as Nottinghamshire were approaching a declaration and Nash was experimenting with slow bowling.

Nash, a left-armer, took 993 first-class wickets in a 17-year career between 1966 and 1983, while also scoring 7,129 runs and holding 148 catches.

"Malcolm was a true Glamorgan legend whose exploits have gone down in club folklore," chief executive Hugh Morris told the club's website.

"His name is connected with that of Garry Sobers... but he was a fantastic cricketer who was an integral part of the club's history and the side that lifted the County Championship in 1969."

Nash died in hospital in London after being taken ill at a function at Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 22:13:47 IST

