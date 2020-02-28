Former FA chief executive Ian Watmore to replace Colin Graves as ECB chairman in December
The 61-year-old Watmore, who resigned from his position with English soccer’s governing body in 2010, will begin his new role with the country’s cricket board on 1 December.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs SLW - Feb 29th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs PAKW - Mar 1st, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi's Seelampur: Metaphor for new kind of India where Hindu-Muslim divisions are cast in steel and concrete, and political conflict mediated by the bomb
-
'Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus': Students union disavows BJP leader over alleged role in Delhi violence
-
Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex sinks over 1,300 points in afternoon session amid global selloff, Nifty tanks 391 points; over Rs 5 lakh cr investor wealth wiped off
-
The Invisible Man movie review: Elisabeth Moss brings the chills in a showcase of the unseen horrors of domestic violence
-
Khambhat violence: Residents recall 2002 riots as communal clashes erupt in Gujarat town
-
Europa League: Arsenal suffer shock defeat against Olympiakos; Manchester United, Wolves advance into last 16 with emphatic wins
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
With Brexit underway, Britain and European Union enter trade negotiations on an acrimonious note
-
Independent Haryana MLA threatens to withdraw support to Manohar Lal Khattar govt, alleges corruption in cooperative sugar mills
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named former Football Association chief executive Ian Watmore as their next chairman with incumbent Colin Graves leaving the role in November after five years.
The 61-year-old Watmore, who resigned from his position with English soccer’s governing body in 2010, will begin his new role with the country’s cricket board on 1 December.
Representational image. Twitter @ecb_cricket
"Watmore's appointment as chair-elect has been made at this time to enable him to shadow his predecessor and ensure a smooth transition into the role," the ECB said in a statement here
Watmore has held several senior roles in sport, including being an independent board member of the 2015 Rugby World Cup as well as a member of the board of the English Institute of Sport and the English Football League.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2020 14:48:27 IST
Also See
Moeen Ali to captain Birmingham Phoenix men's team in inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'
Australia's Steve Smith named captain of Welsh Fire for inaugural season of ECB's 'The Hundred'
BCCI in talks with ECB over allowing Indian women's team cricketers to participate in 'The Hundred'