Former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior to attempt Tour de France, calls it 'biggest physical challenge'

Former England wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior on Thursday informed that he would be attempting to ride the full Tour de France

Asian News International, Jun 14, 2019 17:26:43 IST

New Delhi: Former England wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior on Thursday informed that he will attempt to ride the full Tour de France one day ahead of the actual race.

In the first tweet, Prior wrote, "Hi guys, you may or may not know but in just three weeks time I will be attempting to ride the FULL Tour de France route - 21 stages, 3,500km over 3 weeks - just one day ahead of the actual race."

The former England player mentioned that he hopes to raise money for charities through his attempt. In another tweet, Prior wrote, "This is the biggest physical challenge I have ever attempted and will hopefully be very worthwhile as we have set a target to raise PS300k for the chosen charities @Chance2Shine @DansTrust2012 & @ParkinsonsUK."

Prior announced his retirement in 2015. His retirement came after he suffered an Achilles injury in 2014 which required him to undergo a surgery. Prior played 79 Test matches for England, scoring 4,099 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman made 256 dismissals behind the stumps. He has been a part of three Ashes-winning squads. Prior scored a Test match century on his debut against the West Indies. Prior played 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for England, but he was not able to achieve huge success in the limited-overs format.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 17:27:15 IST

