First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former England skipper Alastair Cook, ex-West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt appointed to MCC's World Cricket Committee

Cook and Skerritt have accepted the Club's invitation to join the committee, which meets twice a year to discuss the most important issues concerning the game and acts as an independent voice in world cricket.

Press Trust of India, Jan 29, 2020 11:13:59 IST

London: Former England opener Alastair Cook and ex-West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt on Tuesday became the new members of MCC's World Cricket Committee.

Cook and Skerritt have accepted the Club's invitation to join the committee, which meets twice a year to discuss the most important issues concerning the game and acts as an independent voice in world cricket.

Former England skipper Alastair Cook, ex-West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt appointed to MCCs World Cricket Committee

File image of Alastair Cook. AP

"I am thrilled that Sir Alastair and Ricky have both accepted our invitation to join the MCC World Cricket committee," Mike Gatting, chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee, said.

"Alastair has enjoyed a wonderful career with England over a number of years and with him still playing domestically, he can give insight from a current players' perspective, as well using his undisputable international experience.

"We have been keen for some time to appoint a new representative from the West Indies and I am delighted that Ricky will be joining us. His knowledge of the game from a West Indian perspective will be invaluable, and his work outside of the sport will also be advantageous to the committee."

Cook, England's leading Test Match run-scorer with 12,472 runs in his 161 matches, retired from the international game in 2018, scoring a century in his final Test against India at the Oval.

He has since continued his domestic career, helping his county side Essex to a second County Championship title in three years.

Skerritt, on the other hand, became President of Cricket West Indies in March 2019, succeeding Dave Cameron who had held the post for six years.

He is a former Minister of Tourism, International Transport, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Sport in his native Saint Kitts and Nevis, having held several portfolios in the country's ministry between 2004 and 2014.

His previous involvement with Cricket West Indies was as its senior team manager, prior to his political career.

Former West Indies bowler and current broadcaster Ian Bishop and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan have stood down from the committee.

The next MCC World Cricket committee meeting is due to take place in Sri Lanka in March, timed to coincide with England's two ICC World Test Championship matches, as well as the MCC County Champion Match, which will take place between March 24 and 27 at the Galle International Stadium.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 11:13:59 IST

Tags : Alastair Cook, Cricket, Cricket News, MCC World Cricket Committee, Ricky Skerritt, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all