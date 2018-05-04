First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 34 May 04, 2018
PUN Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 33 May 03, 2018
KOL Vs CHE
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former England players Boyd Rankin, Ed Joyce named in William Porterfield-led Ireland squad for inaugural Test against Pakistan

Ireland will again be led by experienced captain William Porterfield for what will be their first taste of the five-day format since being elevated to Test status.

AFP, May 04, 2018

London: Former England internationals Boyd Rankin and Ed Joyce were included in a 14-man Ireland squad named by coach Graham Ford on Friday for next week's inaugural Test against Pakistan.

Ireland will again be led by experienced captain William Porterfield for what will be their first taste of the five-day format since being elevated to Test status.

Ireland's cricketer Paul Stirling (L) and William Porterfield (??R) run between the wickets during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah on December 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NEZAR BALOUT

File image of Ireland's Paul Stirling (L) and William Porterfield (R). Ireland will play their maiden Test on 11 May. AFP

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Brien, the century-making star of Ireland's 2011 World Cup win over England in Bangalore, has been included in the squad, as have county cricketers Tim Murtagh, Gary Wilson, and Paul Stirling.

Pace bowler Rankin is the only player with previous Test experience, having represented England in the final match of their 5-0 Ashes series loss to Australia in 2013/14.

Veteran batsman Joyce, who like Rankin started his international career in Irish colours, played limited-overs cricket for England before switching back to play for Ireland again.

Ireland knocked Pakistan out of the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean with a shock three-wicket group-stage win on St Patrick's Day.

The one-off Test between Ireland and Pakistan is due to get underway at Malahide Cricket Club, near Dublin, on Friday, 11 May.

Ireland squad:

William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wkt), Boyd Rankin, Nathan Smith, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson

Updated Date: May 04, 2018

Tags : #2007 World Cup #2011 World Cup #Boyd Rankin #Cricket #Ed Joyce #Graham Ford #Ireland #Ireland Vs Pakistan 2018 #Pakistan #Paul Stirling #Test Cricket #Tim Murtagh #William Porterfield

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Chennai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 8 5 3 0 10
5
Mumbai
 9 3 6 0 6
6
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
7
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

KL Rahul
30%
Ravichandran Ashwin
19%
Suryakumar Yadav
27%
Hardik Pandya
26%

IPL 2018: Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all