London: Former England internationals Boyd Rankin and Ed Joyce were included in a 14-man Ireland squad named by coach Graham Ford on Friday for next week's inaugural Test against Pakistan.

Ireland will again be led by experienced captain William Porterfield for what will be their first taste of the five-day format since being elevated to Test status.

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Brien, the century-making star of Ireland's 2011 World Cup win over England in Bangalore, has been included in the squad, as have county cricketers Tim Murtagh, Gary Wilson, and Paul Stirling.

Pace bowler Rankin is the only player with previous Test experience, having represented England in the final match of their 5-0 Ashes series loss to Australia in 2013/14.

Veteran batsman Joyce, who like Rankin started his international career in Irish colours, played limited-overs cricket for England before switching back to play for Ireland again.

Ireland knocked Pakistan out of the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean with a shock three-wicket group-stage win on St Patrick's Day.

The one-off Test between Ireland and Pakistan is due to get underway at Malahide Cricket Club, near Dublin, on Friday, 11 May.

Ireland squad:

William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wkt), Boyd Rankin, Nathan Smith, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson