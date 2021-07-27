Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Former England pacer Mike Hendrick passes away aged 72

  • Agence France-Presse
  • July 27th, 2021
  • 18:16:55 IST

Former England fast medium-bowler Mike Hendrick has died aged 72, his old county Derbyshire announced Tuesday.

He had been suffering from bowel and liver cancer for some time.

In an article in The Times published earlier this month to coincide with the 40th anniversary of England's 1981 Ashes series win at home to Australia, Hendrick told Mike Atherton — himself a former England captain — that he was "in the departure lounge but the flight has not quite left yet".

Hendrick only played two Tests in that series but was more heavily involved in England's 1977 and 1978/9 Ashes successes.

Renowned for his accuracy, Hendrick took 87 wickets in 30 Tests at an average of 25.83 from 1974 to 1981 at a time when he faced competition for an England place from the likes of John Snow, Bob Willis, Chris Old, John Lever and Graham Dilley in attacks boasting all-rounders of the calibre of Tony Greig and Ian Botham.

For his native Derbyshire, Hendrick took 497 first-class wickets at 20.05.

Updated Date: July 27, 2021 18:16:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Indian cricketer tests positive for COVID-19 in England, undergoing quarantine at acquaintance's home
First Cricket News

Indian cricketer tests positive for COVID-19 in England, undergoing quarantine at acquaintance's home

The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19.

England vs Pakistan: Visitors left unsettled by 0-3 defeat in ODI series, says 'very worried' Misbah ul Haq
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: Visitors left unsettled by 0-3 defeat in ODI series, says 'very worried' Misbah ul Haq

Pakistan was whitewashed in the three-match series with the biggest blow coming on Tuesday when they lost after scoring 331.

England vs Pakistan: Adil Rashid's four-fer in third T20I helps hosts edge T20 series
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: Adil Rashid's four-fer in third T20I helps hosts edge T20 series

Leg-spinner Rashid took 4-35 and England just did enough in a nervous chase to seal a thrilling and series-clinching three-wicket win over Pakistan in a Twenty20 decider.