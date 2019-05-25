First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER and ITA in NED | 1st T20I May 25, 2019
GER vs ITA
Italy beat Germany by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 2 May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar admits to ball-tampering in excerpt of upcoming book

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has reportedly admitted to tampering with the ball during his Test career which spanned between 2006 and 2013, where he played 50 Tests.

FirstCricket Staff, May 25, 2019 17:58:38 IST

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has reportedly admitted to tampering with the ball during his Test career which spanned between 2006 and 2013, where he played 50 Tests.

The veteran cricketer, in an excerpt of his book Monty Panesar: The Full Monty published in Daily Mail went onto say that the bowlers used mint and sun cream to adjust the ball's condition.

File image of Monty Panesar. Reuters

File image of Monty Panesar. Reuters

"We all tried to change the condition of the ball, because reverse swing has such a huge impact. When I came into the England side, my job was to prepare the ball for the seamers," Panesar wrote.

"Whether we broke the laws depends on how you interpret them. We found that mints and sun cream had an effect on the saliva, and that helped the ball to reverse. I might also have 'accidentally' caught the ball on the zip of my trouser pocket to rough it up a little," he added.

Monty Panesar also  said he wants to return to cricket having been cured of the "paranoia/schizophrenia" which bedevilled him over the past few years.

The 37-year-old–who became a bit of a cult hero at his peak taking 167 wickets in 50 Tests–told the Daily Mail he had been helped enormously by former England captain Mike Brearley, who is a respected psychoanalyst.

His career has declined since being unceremoniously let go by Sussex in 2013–the same year he made the last of his Test appearances – which came after he urinated on a nightclub bouncer.

Panesar's depression started to spiral and contributed towards an unhappy stint at Essex and had a brief spell at Northamptonshire, where he started his career and first came to national attention.

However, since being released by them in 2016 he has yet to find another county willing to gamble on him.

"My parents became worried. They wanted me to see someone," he said.

"I had always thought strong people couldn't have a problem.

"My cricket had always gone the way I had planned it, but suddenly things started going in a direction I hadn't experienced since childhood.

"It was a guy called Peter Gilmore who said I was suffering from paranoia/schizophrenia and that shocked me massively.

"Mike Brearley told me to be careful about the things I was saying to myself. Some experts thought I'd never get better but I knew I could fight it, come through it."

Panesar, who was recruited by Australia to serve as a spin-bowling consultant for their 2017 tour of India, says the image of him being a bad boy is wrong.

"I love the game. I'm not a bad egg in the dressing room, I'm actually a nice guy," he said.

"I want people to remember the good Monty, but it takes a while to eradicate bad memories. It's like I'm a fireball and people are worried that if they get too close to me they'll get burnt.

"I'm mentally and physically 100 per cent back to my best and I've been good for the last two years."

With agency inputs

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 17:58:38 IST

Tags : Ball Tampering, Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, Essex County Cricket Team, Mike Brearly, Monty Panesar, Monty Panesar Book, Monty Panesar: The Full Monty, Northamptonshire County Cricket Team, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all