Former England cricketer Jonathan Lewis joins Sri Lanka support staff as batting coach
Jonathan Lewis was Thursday named Sri Lanka's new batting coach, with the former England player to be tasked with preparing the national team for next year's World Cup.
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Jan 3rd, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Who will be Madhya Pradesh CM? Kamal Nath has support of most MLAs, Jyotiraditya Scindia has mass appeal
-
Changes in National Pension Scheme will ensure new pensioners get a larger rain check post-retirement
-
'India not communal anymore': CPM sees resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir soon after BJP loses three major Assembly polls
-
Parliamentary panel recommends large-scale import of uranium, report likely to be tabled during Winter Session
-
Aquaman all set to conquer Asia: DC film eyes huge release in India after phenomenal box office success in China
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: India's date with destiny begins on equal footing against the Netherlands
-
Bengal's favourite fish, the hilsa, could soon be extinct as fishing trawlers flout laws
-
British PM Theresa May survives confidence vote by Conservative Party lawmakers but Brexit turmoil remains
-
Spain, beyond the Sagrada Familia: Travels through Seville, Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga
-
Election Results LIVE Updates: राहुल गांधी के निवास पर बैठक, थोड़ी देर में CM के नाम का खुलासा
-
राजस्थान: सीएम के चुनाव में गहलोत-पायलट में बंटे विधायक
-
केजरीवाल की दिल्ली में बैंड-बाजा-बारात पर बैन का संकट, अब कैसे कहें- मेरी शादी में जरूर आना
-
दूसरी बार तेलंगाना के सीएम बने केसीआर, सादे समारोह में ली पद की शपथ
-
संसद भवन हमले की बरसी पर हुए कार्यक्रम में एक-दूसरे से नहीं बोले राहुल-मोदी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Colombo: Jonathan Lewis was Thursday named Sri Lanka's new batting coach, with the former England player to be tasked with preparing the national team for next year's World Cup.
His appointment by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) comes just days after Australia's Steve Rixon was brought on as fielding coach.
Jon Lewis played 13 ODIs and one Test in his England career, the latter against Sri Lanka. Reuters
Lewis, 43, was head coach of the Durham County Cricket Club before accepting the post.
He played 13 ODIs for England and one Test, the latter against Sri Lanka in 2006 in which he scored 27 runs.
Lewis will join Rixon, 64, later this month for Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand, where the visitors will play two Tests, three ODIs and one Twenty20 match.
They are also scheduled for two Tests in Australia from 24 January.
SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva said both Lewis and Rixon will coach the national team until the end of the World Cup, which wraps up in July 2019.
Sri Lanka have struggled for form recently, losing the home ODI and Test series to England, and have been plagued by crisis off-field.
Bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in October after he was accused of match-fixing and other "corrupt conduct".
Earlier that month, ex-chief selector and former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was charged for failing to cooperate with a match-fixing probe and concealing information.
The country recently sought help from neighbouring India to draft laws to combat cheating in the game.
Updated Date:
Dec 13, 2018
Also See
India-Pakistan fixture sold out, just 3,500 tickets left for remaining matches in World Cup, says ICC official
Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu returns to professional cricket at 35; wants son to see him play
Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya suspended by ICC from bowling in international cricket due to illegal action