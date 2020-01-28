First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former England captain Mike Gatting not in favour of four-day Tests, says five-day matches 'unique' in many ways

Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardane have spoken in favour of five-day Tests.

Press Trust of India, Jan 28, 2020 23:09:57 IST

Navi Mumbai: Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday joined cricketers opposing the idea of four-day Tests, insisting that chances of results are more in five days.

Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardane have spoken in favour of five-day Tests.

Former England captain Mike Gatting not in favour of four-day Tests, says five-day matches unique in many ways

Representative image. Reuters

"Test cricket is unique, we keep saying it day in and day out. Sadly, it's the administrators who don't play, who understand that they have a problem in scheduling I suspect. Therefore, they don't understand what a unique game Test cricket is," Gatting said.

The former Middlesex batsman added, "So, it's good to have a chat, let's talk about it so that people can understand both sides of the story."

The 62-year-old Gatting, who played 79 Tests, was speaking after the launch of the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre.

On the game's traditional format, Gatting continued, "If there's less Test cricket fine, but I will be very, very opposed to getting rid of Test cricket, it has to be five days.

"If you have bad weather in England or South Africa anyway, it's a draw if you lose a day, so with five days you got a chance of having a result. It's worth talking, but five-day Test cricket is unique in many ways."

He also welcomed Kohli's recent statement that India was ready to play Day/Night Tests anywhere.

"The fact that Virat Kohli has said that Day/Night Test cricket is something that he wants to play is fantastic and was great to see what happened in Kolkata (where India played their first Day/Night Test).

"Sadly, Bangladesh didn't play their best or India were just too good, one of the two. But the crowds were good for Day/Night Test. Maybe that's the way.

"So in those four-day talks, let's talk about what are the areas we might actually try and improve the promotions of Test cricket and ways of making it a little better to fit it in the schedule," Gatting said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 23:09:57 IST

Tags : Cricket, Five-Day Tests, Four Day Tests, Mahela Jayawardene, Mike Gatting, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all