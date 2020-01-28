Former England captain Mike Gatting not in favour of four-day Tests, says five-day matches 'unique' in many ways
Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardane have spoken in favour of five-day Tests.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 191 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 29th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs NZ - Jan 29th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG vs UAE - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN vs CAN - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs SCO - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
FIRs against Sharjeel Imam justified, anti-CAA activist's call to 'cut-off' Assam tests limits of free speech
-
On 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors plead for world to 'never forget' atrocities
-
For India review: Vir Das' latest Netflix special is smart, timely and decodes what it means to be desi
-
Nirav Modi, aides forged diamond sales to siphon off huge funds from PNB; HSBC, audit firm questioned fugitive's deals: Probe report
-
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: With new website, Arvind Kejriwal steps into voters' homes to discuss AAP govt's accomplishments, plans
-
Centre signs Bodo Peace Accord, the third since 1993 in bid to bring peace to Assam: All you need to know about the agreement
-
Australian Open 2020: 'Miracle man' Roger Federer extends stay in Melbourne, just about
-
Two filmmakers seek to explain the climate change crisis by showing its human cost in Nepal
-
Beyond Achro Thar's scenic landscape, harsh reality of salt miners' living conditions, wages
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Navi Mumbai: Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday joined cricketers opposing the idea of four-day Tests, insisting that chances of results are more in five days.
Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardane have spoken in favour of five-day Tests.
Representative image. Reuters
"Test cricket is unique, we keep saying it day in and day out. Sadly, it's the administrators who don't play, who understand that they have a problem in scheduling I suspect. Therefore, they don't understand what a unique game Test cricket is," Gatting said.
The former Middlesex batsman added, "So, it's good to have a chat, let's talk about it so that people can understand both sides of the story."
The 62-year-old Gatting, who played 79 Tests, was speaking after the launch of the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre.
On the game's traditional format, Gatting continued, "If there's less Test cricket fine, but I will be very, very opposed to getting rid of Test cricket, it has to be five days.
"If you have bad weather in England or South Africa anyway, it's a draw if you lose a day, so with five days you got a chance of having a result. It's worth talking, but five-day Test cricket is unique in many ways."
He also welcomed Kohli's recent statement that India was ready to play Day/Night Tests anywhere.
"The fact that Virat Kohli has said that Day/Night Test cricket is something that he wants to play is fantastic and was great to see what happened in Kolkata (where India played their first Day/Night Test).
"Sadly, Bangladesh didn't play their best or India were just too good, one of the two. But the crowds were good for Day/Night Test. Maybe that's the way.
"So in those four-day talks, let's talk about what are the areas we might actually try and improve the promotions of Test cricket and ways of making it a little better to fit it in the schedule," Gatting said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2020 23:09:57 IST
Also See
Marylebone Cricket Club says Test cricket should continue to be five-day affair despite 'some benefits' in four-day matches
Marylebone Cricket Club wants Test cricket to remain five-day affairs
India women's team coach WV Raman says nothing should be changed in Test cricket for the sake of it