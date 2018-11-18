Former England captain Mike Brearley bats in favour of day-night Test, slams India for not playing pink-ball match in Australia tour
Former England captain Michael Brearley on Sunday backed day-night Tests and castigated India for spurning the chance to play a day-night match on their current tour to Australia.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW India Women beat Australia Women by 48 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amritsar grenade attack kills 3: Two arrested; Punjab CM says can't rule out role of Khalistani, Kashmiri groups
-
Sabarimala row: BJP workers protest against K Surendran's arrest; Kerala is under 'jungle raj', says party's state chief
-
Vijay’s Sarkar, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 create commotion in Tamil cinema as smaller films fight for screens
-
California wildfires: Toll rises to 78, over 1,200 people still missing; firefighters say blaze contained 50%
-
Tribal sugarcane farmers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja banking on Congress to end human-elephant conflict in district
-
E-commerce policy soon, says Suresh Prabhu; expresses optimism on Ease of Doing Business rankings next fiscal
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
NBA: Five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway on Warriors' era of dominance, changes in basketball since his retirement and more
-
इंदौर LIVE: स्वच्छता में जितना काम हमने किया उतना करने में कांग्रेस की 12 पीढ़ी लग जातीं
-
सबरीमाला विवाद पर CPM की दुविधा के बीच BJP-कांग्रेस में हिंदू वोट बैंक हासिल करने की होड़
-
MP Election: पीएम मोदी का कांग्रेस पर हमला-'कंफ्यूज हो गए हो और आपकी पार्टी फ्यूज हो गई है'
-
अमृतसर के निरंकारी भवन में ग्रेनेड हमला, धमाके में 3 की मौत, 20 लोग घायल
-
महासमुंद: PM मोदी का कांग्रेस पर तंज, कहा- सबसे पहले अपना पार्टी अध्यक्ष बदलें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Mumbai: Former England captain Michael Brearley on Sunday backed day-night Tests and castigated India for spurning the chance to play a day-night match on their current tour to Australia.
He also batted strongly for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) proposed World Test Championship and said it would give a much-needed fillip to the longest format of the game.
File image of Mike Brearley. Reuters
"It (World Test Championship) will help. They (the concerned authorities) have to do everything they can to help (Test cricket). Day-night Test matches are one thing too. I was very sorry to hear that India refused to play a day-night Test in Adelaide. That was short-sighted," Brearley told PTI on the sidelines of the 'Tata Lit Live' festival in Mumbai.
He was specifically asked about how ICC's World Test Championship would help the game.
"I think the Test Championships will help. What somebody raised in our discussion today, to have proper facilities for people coming to Test matches in India, will (also) help.
"Making people comfortable in Test matches, marketing Test matches, all these things have to be done as much as possible for Test cricket, finding windows for Test cricket, which will not be interfered by domestic T20 series," Brearley said.
As per the ICC's plan, the nine top-ranked sides will compete in the championship with each side playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents in a two-year cycle.
The cycle will begin soon after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with the Ashes in England set to kick-start the event. The top two sides will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June, 2021.
Brearley, along with journalist Boria Majumdar and Sebastian Faulks, took part in a panel discussion titled "11 Gods Inside and Outside the Temple --- Why cricket is a religion'" as part of the literature fest.
The 76-year-old Brearley, who played 39 Test matches, also heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli while terming him a "sort of genius batsman".
"He (Kohli) is a wonderful batsman, the best batsman in the world. He averages over 50 (and) has a very good rate of scoring in T20s, One-Day Internationals and Test cricket. He forms a bridge between these different forms of batting and brings classic batsmanship to T20 cricket. I think he is sort of a genius as a batsman," Brearley noted.
The former England opener said he was impressed by India's bowlers when they toured England earlier this year but gave a guarded reply when asked how did he rate the team's chances in Australia.
India are set to play three T20s and as many ODIs plus four Test matches in their gruelling tour Down Under, with the T20s set to begin on 21 November.
"I think they (India) are probably as good as ever as they have been going to Australia. Their top bowlers are very, very good and we were all impressed by them in England," said Brearley.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2018
Also See
Virat Kohli clarifies 'leave India' comment; backs freedom of choice while urging fans to take it light
India vs Australia: Faf du Plessis says confrontations only spur Virat Kohli on, 'silent treatment' best way to handle him
Virat Kohli's 'Leave India' comment irresponsible for a player of his stature, leaves skipper with lot of work to do