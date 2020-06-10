Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has created a list of XI bald-headed cricketers which he named 'Test cricket greatest Bald XI.'

Vaughan, who shared the list on Instagram, went with Graham Gooch and Herschelle Gibbs as openers in his team. The No 3 spot belonged to South Africa's Hashim Amla who retired from international cricket last year.

The former skipper went with Australia’s Darren Lehmann at the No 4.

The fifth spot was given to England's Jonathan Trott, while the sixth spot was for another Englishman Brian Close, who is also the captain of the side.

Another former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior would bat at No 7 for the team. Prior represented England in 79 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is in the course of his career.

Australia's Doug Bollinger and Nathan Lyon were also included in the team, along with Pakistan's Rana Naved. The number 11th spot seemed to have confused Vaughan a bit, as he put forward two names, England's left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach, and New Zealand's right-arm pacer Chris Martin.

Michael Vaughan’s Test cricket greatest Bald XI: Graham Gooch, Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla, Darren Lehmann, Jonathan Trott, Brian Close (c), Matt Prior (wk), Doug Bollinger, Nathan Lyon, Naved-ul-Hasan and Jack Leach/Chris Martin.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 14:46:29 IST

