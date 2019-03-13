First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 3rd T20I Mar 11, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
AUS in IND | 4th ODI Mar 10, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets
SL in SA Mar 13, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 15, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former England captain Michael Vaughan credits Eoin Morgan for changing team's ODI fortunes post 2015

England have had a remarkable run in the ODI format, winning 14 out of 21 bilateral ODI series since the 2015 World Cup. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that current captain Eoin Morgan needs to be appreciated for changing England's fortunes.

Asian News International, Mar 13, 2019 14:52:43 IST

Bristol: England have had a remarkable run in the ODI format, winning 14 out of 21 bilateral ODI series since the 2015 World Cup. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that current captain Eoin Morgan needs to be appreciated for changing England's fortunes.

File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters

File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters

"Morgan is a tremendous leader and the way that he has managed the ODI set up for the last four years has been great," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Vaughan as saying.

Vaughan said that England's approach was very traditional and they went with the wrong personnel in the previous World Cup and said that this time around England has all areas covered which makes them the favourites for the World Cup.

"If you think about the way England played in the last World Cup, it was pre-historic and we went with the wrong personnel," Vaughan said.

"He has ripped that up as soon as got back to English shores and it has really been him that I look at and think he has changed the way we play and the culture around the ODI team."

Vaughan also believes that it will be a tough competition between India and England at this year's World Cup as India will be a tough force to reckon with as they have Virat Kohli in their ranks.

"England are right up there with the best teams in the world and that has been proven to be the case over the last few years but there is a group of teams. Australia looks like they might be pulling something together now with their one-day team. India have proved they are going to be a force especially with Virat Kohli so if I had to narrow it down to two — I would say it is between England and India," ICC quoted Vaughan as saying.

England will take part in this year's World Cup on their home turf and they would be hoping to win their first ever 50-over World Cup title in front of their fans.

England play their first match in the World Cup against South Africa on 30 May.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 14:53:31 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, England Cricket Team, Eoin Morgan, ICC, India, Michael Vaughan, Sports, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8456 121
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5927 112
5 Australia 4780 102
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all