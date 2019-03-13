Former England captain Michael Vaughan credits Eoin Morgan for changing team's ODI fortunes post 2015
England have had a remarkable run in the ODI format, winning 14 out of 21 bilateral ODI series since the 2015 World Cup. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that current captain Eoin Morgan needs to be appreciated for changing England's fortunes.
File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters
"Morgan is a tremendous leader and the way that he has managed the ODI set up for the last four years has been great," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Vaughan as saying.
Vaughan said that England's approach was very traditional and they went with the wrong personnel in the previous World Cup and said that this time around England has all areas covered which makes them the favourites for the World Cup.
"If you think about the way England played in the last World Cup, it was pre-historic and we went with the wrong personnel," Vaughan said.
"He has ripped that up as soon as got back to English shores and it has really been him that I look at and think he has changed the way we play and the culture around the ODI team."
Vaughan also believes that it will be a tough competition between India and England at this year's World Cup as India will be a tough force to reckon with as they have Virat Kohli in their ranks.
"England are right up there with the best teams in the world and that has been proven to be the case over the last few years but there is a group of teams. Australia looks like they might be pulling something together now with their one-day team. India have proved they are going to be a force especially with Virat Kohli so if I had to narrow it down to two — I would say it is between England and India," ICC quoted Vaughan as saying.
England will take part in this year's World Cup on their home turf and they would be hoping to win their first ever 50-over World Cup title in front of their fans.
England play their first match in the World Cup against South Africa on 30 May.
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019 14:53:31 IST
