Former England captain Bob Willis passes away aged 70 after prolonged battle against illness

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 04, 2019 22:16:06 IST

Former England cricket captain Bob Willis on Wednesday tragically passed away after a prolonged battle against illness, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 70 years old.

Willis, a right-arm fast bowler, went on to play 90 Tests and 64 ODIs, where he picked 325 and 80 wickets respectively. He also scalped a 16 five-wicket haul in Tests, and he took four four-wicket hauls in ODIs. He is famously remembered for his figures of 8-43 in the second innings of an Ashes Test against Australia in 1981, which England won by 18 runs.

File image of Bob Willis. AP

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather," Willis' family said in the statement.

"He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly," the statement added.

According to a report in Sky Sports, Willis was surrounded by his family members when he passed away. He is survived by his wife Lauren, daughter Katie, brother David and sister Ann.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 22:16:06 IST

Tags : Bob Willis, Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, Sports, SportsTracker

