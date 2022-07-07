Former England captain asks Virat Kohli to 'go sit on a beach'

Former India captain Virat Kohli has scored more than 8,000 runs and this includes 27 centuries at an average of nearly 50 from 102 Test matches. There were times in his career when he looked unassailable, but over the last few years, his batting prowess has taken a dip. The right-hander has not managed to score a century after the Day-Night Test in Kolkata in 2019.

He had perhaps his worst season in the IPL and looked woefully out of touch. With scores of 11 and 20 at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test, Kohli’s wait for an international ton continues.

Looking at his struggles, former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that Kohli should step away from the limelight, take a three-month break from cricket and spend time with his family. He will be in the thick of action when India take on England in the limited-overs series that starts on 7 July.

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Vaughan also said that Kohli needed to take a break since he is a good player and will have a career that spans 20 years and this break would end up helping him.

The former England captain also weighed in on India’s jam-packed schedule. The T20I series is starting just two days after the Test match concluded and as per Vaughan, such scheduling will be a norm in the future.

“We will see more and more of this over the next few years. It is just impossible that all format players will be able to play all three formats. The management of all these teams are going to have to be very clever in terms of giving them a breather," Vaughan said.