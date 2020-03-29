First Cricket
Former England captain Alastair Cook says no sense in playing shortened county championship

Cook believes it is better to call off the championship this season because a shortened campaign would not be meaningful

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 29, 2020 11:56:53 IST

Former England captain Alastair Cook feels this season's county championship should be cancelled if there is no time to hold a meaningful competition, rejecting a possible shortened campaign due to coronavirus outbreak.

After England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided that no cricket activities can start in the country before 28 May due to the COVID-19 threat, which has caused the loss of many lives, county championship's start on 12 April has definitely been delayed. As a result, the tournament may see a different format. Cook believes it is better to call off the championship this season because playing like that would not be meaningful.

Former England captain Alastair Cook says no sense in playing shortened county championship

File image of Alastair Cook. Reuters

In the county championship, 18 first-class clubs compete in three separate competitions.

“Whatever happens, if we do play any sort of cricket which hopefully we will, what I hope is that they don’t try and have a six-game County Championship or something like that. I would rather have one or two full tournaments because if you do then play that tournament or two tournaments it is so much more rewarding to win it," Cook told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The former England opener said that making teams play only three or four games does not serve any purpose to the championship.

“If there is no time for a meaningful County Championship, say [you can only play] three or four games, there is probably not much sense us having it," said Cook.

