First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen rates Pakistan's Mohammad Asif as most difficult bowler to face

Asif along with teammates Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir were handed lengthy suspensions by the International Cricket Council over their involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England

Press Trust of India, Apr 13, 2020 22:59:05 IST

Former England star batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday rated Mohammad Asif as the best he has faced in his career and believed many of the world's top batsmen were "happy" when the tainted Pakistan pacer was banned for spot-fixing.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen rates Pakistans Mohammad Asif as most difficult bowler to face

File image of Kevin Pietersen. AFP

Asif along with teammates Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir were handed lengthy suspensions by the International Cricket Council over their involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England.

"I think there's plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned!

He was the best I faced! I had no idea against him!" Pietersen tweeted alongside a clip from a Test match in 2006.

During the game, Asif dismissed Pietersen for a golden duck with a delivery that swung late before inducing an edge into the hands of wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

In 23 Tests, the speedster picked up 106 wickets and regularly troubled the best of batsmen with his prodigious swing and pace.

While Air made a comeback to international cricket, Asif, whom many believe was the kingpin of fixers found his career come to an inglorious end. Butt, however, plays domestic cricket.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 22:59:05 IST

Tags : Cricket, International Cricket Council, Kamran Akmal, Kevin Pietersen, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif, Salman Butt, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all