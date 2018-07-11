Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott undergoes heart bypass surgery, to miss commentary stint at start of India-England Tests
Former England batsman and popular broadcaster Geoffrey Boycott is recovering after a quadruple heart bypass surgery, his family announced on Tuesday.
Agence France-Presse,
July 11, 2018
London: Former England batsman and popular broadcaster Geoffrey Boycott is recovering after a quadruple heart bypass surgery, his family announced on Tuesday.
The 77-year-old had the procedure in Leeds on 27 June and spent 10 days in critical care, Emma Boycott said in a statement on her father's Twitter account.
File image of Geoffrey Boycott. Reuters
"The surgeon says the operation was a success and has now allowed him home to recover from the invasive surgery. This will take some time so he will not be commentating at the start of the England v India Test match series but hopes to be back at work for the 3rd Test match at Nottingham," the statement read.
Boycott scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests for England between 1964 and 1982, racking up 22 hundreds.
Responding to a post from a well-wisher, Boycott said he was "resting", with his daughter Emma typing the replies on his behalf.
Since retiring from the game, Yorkshireman Boycott has become a much-loved commentator, known for his work on television and radio.
"We wish @GeoffreyBoycott a speedy recovery & look forward to welcoming you back into the @bbctms box soon," said a message on the Twitter account for BBC radio show Test Match Special.
Updated Date:
Jul 11, 2018
