Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel passes away aged 57

Northampton: David Capel, the former cricket all-rounder who played 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals for England from 1987-1990, has died after a long illness. He was 57

Northamptonshire, the English county side where Capel spent 32 consecutive years as a player and then coach, announced he died at his home on Wednesday. The team said Capel had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.

It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we announce the death of former Northamptonshire and England great, David Capel at the age of 57. — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 2, 2020

Capel made 270 First-Class appearances for Northamptonshire from 1981-1998 and became the first cricketer born in the county to play a Test for England in 77 years when he made his debut against Pakistan in July 1987. He had made his ODI debut three months earlier.

The cricketing family has lost another great man today ... David Capel ... A cricketer I really enjoyed & was always very kind with his advice to me as a young player in the 90s ... #RIPCapes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2020

So sad to hear of David Capel passing away. Played under him at Northampton when he coached. A tremendous person who wore his heart on his sleeve and gave everything. Rest In Peace Capes — Chris Rogers (@BuckRogers55) September 2, 2020

His highest score was 98 not out against Pakistan in Karachi that year.

”This is hugely shocking and sad news for the English cricket family and particularly those connected with Northants,” said Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board. “David was one of the finest all-rounders of his era.”