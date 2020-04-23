Former Netherlands captain Peter Borren wants two rules to be changed in cricket. The suggestion by Borren was a dig at the way 2019 Cricket World Cup final ended.

Replying to a tweet by Twitter Sports that had asked fans and followers to propose a rule change in their favourite sports, Peter came up with a few ideas.

“A. When a batter is diving to reach his/her crease scrambling a second run and the ball hits his/her bat the ball is then deemed dead. B. If the super over of a world cup final is tied, teams to play another super over,” the Netherlands cricketer suggested.

B. If the super over of a world cup final is tied, teams to play another super over. https://t.co/xAvOAs78RN — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) April 21, 2020

England had defeated New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final on the basis of the boundary-countback rule since both normal 50-over action and the Super Over ended in a tie.

In case of a tie after the Super Over as per ICC rules, the side with the most number of boundaries wins the game. There was a big controversy during the match that has continued till now. Martin Guptill of New Zealand threw the ball towards the wicket to run out Stokes but it bounced off Stoke's bat and headed the boundary. After which, England got six runs – two for a double and four for an overthrow.

Umpire Simon Taufel had said that the officiating umpires in the 2019 Cricket World Cup finals have made an “error of judgment” in awarding six runs, instead of five, to England for the overthrow.

