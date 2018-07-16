Former cricketer Ramesh Powar appointed interim coach of India women's team
Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed the interim coach of the national women's cricket team until the BCCI finds a suitable replacement for Tushar Arothe.
Press Trust of India,
July 16, 2018
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 166 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs TBC - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs TBC - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs TBC - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6298
|126
|2
|India
|5743
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3391
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Mumbai: Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed the interim coach of the national women's team until the BCCI finds a suitable replacement for Tushar Arothe.
File image of Ramesh Powar. AFP
Arothe was forced to resign in the wake of differences with senior players who were not happy with the coaching methods of former Baroda all-rounder.
Powar will oversee the women's team camp which begins in Bengaluru from 25 July. The BCCI has already invited applications for the full-time coach's job with 20 July being the deadline to apply.
"I am happy with the responsibility given and I will try my best to take them (women's team) ahead," Powar told PTI.
The 40-year-old played just two Test matches for India, claiming six wickets, while his 31 ODI appearances fetched him 34 scalps. His first-class career was more prolific and he claimed 470 wickets in 148 games.
It has been learnt that Powar got a call from the cricket board on Sunday about his interim appointment.
Only last week, Mumbai wicket-keeper and batsman Vinayak Samant pipped Powar to become coach the senior Mumbai team.
Powar reportedly was the first choice for the job but a managing committee resolution of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) went against him and that worked in Samant's favour.
Powar had quit as the spin bowling coach of the MCA run cricket academy mid-way in February this year and had gone to Australia to train young spinners.
According to the guidelines, the new coach should be below 55 years of age and must have experience coaching an international or first-class team.
Updated Date:
Jul 16, 2018
Also See
Vinayak Samant appointed new coach of Mumbai Ranji team, Wilkin Mota takes charge of U-19 role
MCA extends deadline for applications for coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams
Tushar Arothe responds after resigning as coach, says letting players decide the fate of coaches will set bad precedent