First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
USA in UAE | 2nd T20I Mar 16, 2019
UAE Vs USA
United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
SL in SA Mar 19, 2019
SA vs SL
Newlands, Cape Town
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 20, 2019
PNG vs VAN
Amini Park, Port Moresby
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former captain Younis Khan set to be appointed Pakistan's Under-19 coach, says report

Citing the example of Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of India Under-19 team, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had recently said that Pakistan too needed to follow BCCI's footsteps and hand over the charge of the nation's youth cricket to former cricketers.

Press Trust of India, Mar 17, 2019 18:54:43 IST

Karachi: Former captain Younis Khan is set to be appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan Under-19 team, a Cricket Board (PCB) source said here Sunday.

"A decision has been taken in this regard within the PCB but the announcement will be made soon after completing a few formalities," the source said.

File photo of Younis Khan. AP

File photo of Younis Khan. AP

Citing the example of Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of India Under-19 team, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had recently said that Pakistan too needed to follow BCCI's footsteps and hand over the charge of the nation's youth cricket to former cricketers.

Besides, Younis will also be in charge of the national junior selection committee as its chief.

"Younis will be given full powers as head coach and also chief selector of the national junior selection committee and he will be assisted by another former Test player, Nadeem Khan who is in line to be appointed as manager," the source said.

Both Younis and Nadeem are set to be appointed on long-term basis and are expected to work with the juniors until the next ICC Youth World Cup.

"In the past there has been a tendency to change coaches and managers of the junior team after one or two series and this has hurt the progress and development of the junior players," the source said.

He said Younis himself had shown interest in working with the Under-19 players but made it clear that he would only take up the assignment if given full authority.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 18:54:43 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Ehsan Mani, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket, PCB, SportsTracker, Younis Khan

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all