Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that he will step down from the position after the completion of his tenure, scheduled to end on 30 July.

"I think it is time to step down, I will complete my term that ends on July 30," Dawn.com quoted Inzamam-ul-Haq as saying.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also stated that he has informed PCB regarding this and thanked the Pakistan cricket governing body for respecting his decisions.

"When I returned [from United Kingdom], I told the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] that I did not want to continue with my position. I joined in 2016 and have spent a good time here. Now, I have decided that new people should come, with a new thinking and ideas. I thank the PCB and the team who respected my choices," he said.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is open for any other role apart from selection.

"I am a cricketer, this is my bread and butter. If the board offers me another role, apart from selection, I would consider it," Inzamam-ul-Haq said.

Pakistan finished on the fifth position on the points table of the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after the conclusion of league matches. Pakistan and New Zealand both had 11 point but due to lower Net Run Rate (NRR), Kane Williamson-side qualified for the semi-finals.

"Pakistan defeated the two finalists, won four matches. But they were unlucky that they were ruled out [from the semifinals] due to the NRR [net run-rate]," stated Inzamam.

Moreover, Inzamam said that the final decision is made by coach and captain while adding that if a player does not perform then that does not imply that the selection was wrong.

"The 11 [players] who play in the team are decided by the captain and coach; they can take my advise but the decision is theirs. Shoaib Malik has played for us for a long time; it happens sometimes that the player selected does not perform -- it does not mean the selection was wrong or the player is bad," he said.

Despite Pakistan's substandard performance in the premier tournament, the 49-year-old is optimistic about the future as he said: "Twenty youngsters are playing right now and it seems like they will play for Pakistan for the next 15-20 years and will win victories.