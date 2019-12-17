Former CAC members Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad asked to appear before BCCI ethics officer in conflict of interest case
The CAC, comprising Kapil, Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, had resigned after getting conflict of interest notices from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE updates: Amit Shah stands by CAA as nationwide protests continue, slams Opposition for 'misleading' public
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Protests in the age of facial recognition: No legal oversight in implementation could lead to illegal surveillance
-
Salman Khan on the consistency of his stardom, working with Prabhu Deva in Dabangg 3 and if he'll ever play a villain
-
GST needs to be simpler: It’s time five slabs plus multiple levies to give way to three-rate structure
-
Donald Trump poised to become third US president to be impeached; Democratic-led House set to hold historic vote this week
-
Arrested amid Art 370 abrogation, her son was shunted from Kashmir jail to UP. Now Ateeqa awaits his release
-
VOTE: From PV Sindhu winning World gold to Roger Federer's Wimbledon heartbreak, pick your top sporting moment of 2019
-
In Chennai, local organisations work toward restoring water bodies, with sustainability in mind
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has asked Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad to appear in Mumbai later this month to explain conflict of interest allegations against them even though they have already resigned from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).
The CAC, comprising Kapil, Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, had resigned after getting conflict of interest notices from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
Anshuman Gaekwad (left), Kapil Dev (centre) and Shanta Rangaswamy formed the CAC. AP
There is no CAC in place anymore but they have been asked to depose in person on 27 and 28 December.
"Though they have stepped down, the ethics officer has sought some clarifications from them," a BCCI source told PTI.
When contacted, Gaekwad said he will go to Mumbai to attend the hearing.
"Yes, I will meet the ethics officer and explain my point of view once again, like I had in my written reply to him earlier. The Committee of Administrators had approved our appointment (in CAC) only after being convinced that there was no conflict," Gaekwad told PTI.
BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on 27 December.
A part of the management team in the BCCI, Parikh is also associated with multiple clubs, with voting rights, in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).
The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the men's and women's national head coach.
Being part of CAC is an honorary job and the World Cup-winning captain had earlier said that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services.
Gaekwad too agreed with Kapil's view on the subject.
Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the board has sought Supreme Court's directions on the matter.
As per the existing constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.
In the complaint, Gupta had claimed that Kapil and Gaekwad don multiple cricketing roles.
He wrote that 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil was conflicted as he was a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, director of Indian Cricketers' Association, besides being on the CAC.
Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too was conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of BCCI Affiliation Committee.
"There was no sub-committee in place during the COA's tenure and it is still the case. How can I be part of an affiliation committee that doesn't exist?" asked Gaekwad.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 17, 2019 16:32:28 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri appointed as Saurashtra's coach
India vs West Indies: Former India women's captain Diana Edulji seeks complimentary passes for third T20I from Mumbai Cricket Association
Jasprit Bumrah begins training under Delhi Capitals' Rajnikanth Sivagnanam after recovering from stress fracture