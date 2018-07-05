Mumbai: Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah has welcomed the advisory sent by the cricket board to state associations on hosting of T20 tournaments.

The BCCI recently sent the advisory in which details regarding approval, eligibility of participants, when the tournament can take place, compliance with board rules, protocols to be followed regarding the board's Anti-Corruption unit, among others, are noted.

"The general body had gone into the issue of the state associations-organised T20 tournaments and had deliberated on the issue in detail and had laid down guidelines for the organisation of such tournaments with a specific focus on anticorruption protocols and to provide an opportunity to those cricketers who neither play for the country nor do they play in the IPL," Shah was quoted as saying in a media release.

The veteran cricket administrator said such tournaments can immensely benefit domestic cricketers.

"Not only such tournaments organised and hosted by state associations under the guidelines laid down should be welcomed but the creation of opportunities for the domestic cricketers must be celebrated, especially in the background of the COA-created wide gulf between the international cricketers and domestic cricketers in terms of their earnings.

"These tournaments can be immensely beneficial to these cricketers. The game will only benefit with greater exposure to these cricketers and the restrictions put on the limit of participation ensures that the IPL is not hampered in any way," he added.