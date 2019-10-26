Former BCCI president Anurag thakur says ICC 'has no relevance' without India's cricket board
Thakur said the appointment of Arun as the board's treasurer is a matter of pride for the state and he was hopeful that his brother would do the job honestly
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs POR Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs SIN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs NED Netherlands beat Bermuda by 92 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 GIB Vs POR Portugal beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NIG Ireland beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs PNG - Oct 27th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs NIG - Oct 27th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
J&K Block Development Council election results: New Delhi hails new and youthful leadership, but disregards local democracy's legitimacy crisis
-
Ahead of Diwali, 64% of Delhi residents say they won't burst crackers to celebrate, 15% unsure on how to combat pollution, finds NGO study
-
WTA Finals Preview: Ashleigh Barty leads eight top-ranked players in quest for biggest prize purse in tennis
-
Shiv Sena seeks written assurance from BJP over 50-50 power sharing in Maharashtra, eyes post of chief minister
-
Typhoon Hagibis: Ten dead, three missing in Japan as torrential rains, mudslides hit eastern part of country
-
ICICI Bank second quarter profit plunges 28% to Rs 655 cr; lender's asset quality improves at 6.37%
-
Monitoring Delhi's monkey business: Will a census, professional mimics help tackle growing primate population?
-
With Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, young Bollywood stars are shrugging off their image-consciousness to 'look the part'
-
Indian art world's #MeToo reckoning: Forging an equitable future demands a sisterhood of feminist killjoys
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the International Cricket Council, saying it "has no relevance" without the world's richest board, which used to give the ICC seventy-five percent of grants to run its affairs.
File photo of Anurag Thakur. AFP.
Thakur, a union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, was in the town in connection with the Sansad Mahakumbh prize distribution function. "The ICC has no relevance without the BCCI as it used to give it seventy-five percent of grants to run its affairs," said Thakur, who is the brother of newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal.
He also expressed hope that the Sourav Ganguly-led new body of BCCI would take up the issue with the ICC and get its due.
Thakur said the appointment of Arun as the board's treasurer is a matter of pride for the state and he was hopeful that his brother would do the job honestly.
Recently, Arun also said that India not having a "say" in the ICC is a major concern for the newly-appointed treasurer, who has questioned the very relevance of the world body if it doesn't have the country in a prominent role.
Though Thakur is not directly involved in the board's affairs anymore, he said he is open to guiding the BCCI on certain matters.
Earlier, he took part in the Khel Mahakumbh function, which he had started during his last stint as a member of parliament.
The tournament started last year and witnessed participation from over 42,700 youth and 1400 teams from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.
"I firmly believe that sports help in building character, shaping personalities and contributes immensely towards the holistic growth of an individual," Thakur said.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2019 21:25:33 IST
Also See
Sourav Ganguly takes over as BCCI president as Supreme Court-appointed CoA's 33-month term ends
From improving umpiring standards to taking care of groundsmen: Challenges Sourav Ganguly will face as BCCI president
Sourav Ganguly says he is taking over the reins of the board at a time when BCCI's image has taken a beating