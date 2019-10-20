First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 9 Oct 19, 2019
UAE vs IRE
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 8 Oct 19, 2019
NAM vs NED
Netherlands beat Namibia by 44 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 20, 2019
NAM vs PNG
ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 20, 2019
CAN vs JER
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former batsman Mike Hussey roped in as Australia mentor ahead of Sri Lanka, Pakistan T20I series

Former middle-order batsman Mike Hussey has been drafted in by Australian coach Justin Langer to help mentor the side during their upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Agence France-Presse, Oct 20, 2019 10:31:40 IST

Sydney: Former middle-order batsman Mike Hussey has been drafted in by Australian coach Justin Langer to help mentor the side during their upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Former batsman Mike Hussey roped in as Australia mentor ahead of Sri Lanka, Pakistan T20I series

File image of former Australian batsman Mike Hussey. Reuters

He is the latest great to be brought into the fold after Ricky Ponting joined the backroom staff at the one-day World Cup this year and Steve Waugh helped out during the Ashes series in England.

"I'm very excited actually. I'm really looking forward to getting back in around the Aussie team," Hussey, who is nicknamed "Mr Cricket", told the Sydney Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

"They are going to be trying to get strategies in place, develop a style of play and what players they want and I love all that stuff — planning for a big event," he said.

"They have floated the possibility of being involved closer to the T20 World Cup (in Australia next year) as well but it's all pretty loose at the moment," he added.

Australia play back-to-back three-game T20 series against Sri Lanka and then Pakistan starting next Sunday in Adelaide to kick off their summer season.

Langer has also made former Test speedster Ryan Harris bowling coach for the series. He told the newspaper the presence of Ponting, Waugh and now Hussey was enormous for his team.

"I can't tell you how influential these guys can be on the group," said Langer. "It's nice to have different voices and different eyes and see guys of that calibre giving us feedback on what they see," he added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 10:31:40 IST

Tags : Australia, Australian Coach Justin Langer, Cricket, Mike Hussey, Pakistan, Ryan Harris, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Steve Waugh, t20 World Cup 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all