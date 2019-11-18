First Cricket
Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain suspended from country's National Cricket League for assaulting teammate

Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain has been suspended from the ongoing National Cricket League for assaulting teammate Arafat Sunny.

Press Trust of India, Nov 18, 2019 17:55:04 IST

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain has been suspended from the ongoing National Cricket League for assaulting teammate Arafat Sunny. The incident reportedly took place during day two of the match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division in Khulna.

Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain suspended from countrys National Cricket League for assaulting teammate

File image of former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain. AFP

Hossain, who took more than 100 wickets for Bangladesh between 2005 and 2015, faces a one-year ban for his actions.

"Under the level four offences, a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year while he will be slapped with a fine of Tk 50,000,'' a Bangladesh Cricket Board official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Shahadat accepted the verdict and returned home. We have given the report of the match referee to the technical committee and they will decide his future but he has been barred from taking part in this NCL game," he added.

Hossain reportedly lost his cool when Arafat questioned his ability to shine one side of the ball.

The 33-year-old represented Bangladesh in 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20Is.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 17:55:04 IST

