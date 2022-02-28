Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh in induced coma after suffering major heart attack

  • Agence France-Presse
  • February 28th, 2022
  • 11:21:31 IST

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh was "in the fight of his life" Monday after being placed in an induced coma following a major heart attack last week, his family said.

The 74-year-old wicketkeeper, who played 96 Tests and was later a long-time national selector, was hospitalised after collapsing at a charity event in Queensland state.

His son Paul said his condition was "critical".

"He is currently in the fight of his life and remains in an induced coma," he said in a statement released late Sunday.

"At the moment this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time.

"We know there is a lot of interest in dad's condition and our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support from all around the world," he added.

Marsh remains one of the finest wicketkeepers to have ever played international cricket, collecting what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals.

Updated Date: February 28, 2022 11:21:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

On this day in 1882: Sydney Cricket Ground hosted its first ever Test; Australia won by 5 wickets
First Cricket News

On this day in 1882: Sydney Cricket Ground hosted its first ever Test; Australia won by 5 wickets

Billy Mudroch hit 49 to help Australia chase down 169 in the fourth innings as the hosts beat England by five wickets in the first-ever Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I at Melbourne: Hosts beat visitors by 6 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I at Melbourne: Hosts beat visitors by 6 wickets

Follow updates and live scores from the fourth T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka.

Uncapped Mark Steketee replaces injured Michael Neser for Australia's tour of Pakistan
First Cricket News

Uncapped Mark Steketee replaces injured Michael Neser for Australia's tour of Pakistan

Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 for three Test matches, starting in Rawalpindi on 4 March, followed by three ODIs and one-off T20I.