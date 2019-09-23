First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 6 Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne banned from driving for 12 months after sixth speeding offence in two years

Warne, second on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers with 708 scalps, had 15 penalty points on his licence at the time for five previous speeding offences

Agence France-Presse, Sep 23, 2019 17:26:19 IST

London: Australia Test great Shane Warne was Monday banned from driving for 12 months after his sixth speeding offence in a two-year period.

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne banned from driving for 12 months after sixth speeding offence in two years

File image of Shane Warne. Image credit Rajasthan Royals

The former leg-spinner admitted breaking a 40-miles-per-hour (64 kilometres-per-hour) limit in a hired Jaguar in London last year, a magistrates' court heard.

The 50-year-old, who was not in court for the hearing, was clocked at 47 mph early on 23 August, 2018.

Warne, second on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers with 708 scalps, had 15 penalty points on his licence at the time for five previous speeding offences.

Warne, who lives in west London, was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 ($3,000) to the court.

"The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter," said deputy district judge Adrian Turner.

"There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today. Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences. It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account. A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned," he added.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 17:26:19 IST

Tags : Adrian Turner, Cricket, Shane Warne, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all